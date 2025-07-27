‘Shaivite Tradition Played Vital Role In Shaping India’s Cultural Identity’: PM Modi Releases Rs 1000 Coin, Honouring Chola Kilng Rajendra Chola I

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released a RS 1000 coin in honour of the Chola king Rajendra Chola I at the valedictory celebrations of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, celebrating his contributions to Indian history, architecture, and maritime legacy, in Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur district.

The festival marked the birth anniversary of the Chola emperor, Rajendra Chola I. At the event, PM Modi wore traditional Tamil attire, a white veshti (dhoti), half-sleeved shirt and angavastram (upper cloth), and he offered prayers at the Gangaikonda Cholisvaram temple, also known as the Brihadisvara Temple.

The prime minister performed abhishekam for the Choleeswarar (Lord Shiva), using sanctified water brought from the Ganga in Varanasi. He also offered deeparadhana (worship with lamps) and witnessed Tamil Shivaacharyas chanting Vedic hymns.

The event also marked the millennial celebration of Rajendra Chola’s legendary maritime expedition to Southeast Asia.

What PM Modi Said

At the event, PM Modi said that the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple stands as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for its intricate sculptures, Chola bronzes, and ancient inscriptions.

He added that our government is carrying forward the same vision of the Chola era through initiatives like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam and the Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam, and we are strengthening these centuries-old bonds of unity.

“When the new Parliament building was inaugurated, the saints from our Shaivite Adheenams led the ceremony spiritually. The sacred Sengol, deeply rooted in Tamil culture, has been ceremoniously installed in the new Parliament, “he further said.

He said, “Our Shaivite tradition has played a vital role in shaping India’s cultural identity. The Chola emperors were key architects of this legacy. Rajaraja Chola built a powerful navy, which Rajendra Chola further strengthened.”

ALSO READ: ‘Chola Era Symbolises India’s Identity And Pride’: PM Modi Praises Chola Legend Rajendra Chola I