Shashi Tharoor Uses Donald Trump-Zohran Mamdani Meeting To Take a Dig At Congress, ‘Fight But…’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday weighed in on the meeting between United States President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, noting that their interaction reflected how democratic politics should function.

Although Trump and Mamdani had exchanged sharp criticism during New York’s mayoral campaign, their Friday meeting at the White House was marked by warmth. Responding to a clip from the interaction, Tharoor said “this is how democracy should work” and added that he would “love to see more of this in India.”

“Fight passionately for your point of view in elections, with no rhetorical holds barred. But once it’s over, & the people have spoken, learn to cooperate with each other in the common interests of the nation you are both pledged to serve,” Tharoor wrote, noting that he was attempting to achieve a similar dynamic in India.

Donald Trump Calls Meeting ‘Productive’, Praises Zohran Mamdani

Following their talks, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that the meeting had been “very productive,” expressing hope that New York would “hopefully have a great mayor.”

He went on to praise Mamdani, saying he was “confident” the Democrat would do a “good job” and might “surprise some Conservative people.”

Also Read: ‘Productive’: What Donald Trump, Zoharan Mamdani Said After Meeting At White House

When a reporter asked Mamdani if he would reaffirm his earlier comment describing Trump as a “fascist,” the President interjected with a quip, telling him he could respond in the affirmative.

“That’s okay, you can say it. It’s easier than explaining it. I don’t mind,” Trump remarked.

Shashi Tharoor’s Remarks That Irked the Congress

Tharoor’s latest comments come amid a series of instances where his statements have caused discomfort within the Congress party. Most recently, his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi sparked internal criticism.

In a post on X, Tharoor described Modi’s Ramnath Goenka Lecture as both an economic outlook and a cultural call to action. He wrote that he was “glad” to attend the event “despite battling a bad cold and cough.”

His remarks drew sharp reactions from party colleagues. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit labelled him a “hypocrite,” while Supriya Shrinate said she found nothing “praiseworthy” in the Prime Minister’s address.

Discontent Over Shashi Tharoor’s Article

Earlier, Tharoor had also stirred unease within the party through his article for Project Syndicate, titled ‘Indian Politics Are a Family Business’. In the piece, he argued that dynastic politics permeates all major political parties and described it as a “grave threat” to Indian democracy.

Also Read: Wing Commander Namansh Syal: Pilot’s Father Saw Tejas Crash News While Scrolling Through Son’s Dubai Air Show Videos