‘Productive’: What Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani Said After Meeting At White House

US President Donald Trump is meeting New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House for their first encounter since Mamdani’s election win earlier this month. The meeting happened behind closed doors.

After their meeting, they appeared together in the Oval Office, where New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that they had “a productive meeting” focused on New Yorkers’ cost-of-living concerns.

Mamdani said, “I appreciated the meeting with the president, as he said, it was a productive meeting focused on a place of shared administration and love, New York City.”



Donald Trump Praises Mamdani

US President Donald Trump praised Mamdani’s mayoral campaign and said they both want New York to flourish. He said, “The better he does, the happier I am.” Trump congratulated Mamdani on his election victory; meanwhile, Mamdani expressed that he “appreciated the conversation.”

Mamdani Focuses on Cost of Living Challenges for NYC Residents

Mamdani highlighted the urgent need to ensure affordability for New Yorkers, noting that the city’s 8.5 million residents are struggling to cope with the high cost of living in one of the most expensive cities in the United States.

Rent, Groceries, and Utility Challenges in NYC

Mamdani said they discussed key challenges facing New Yorkers, including rent, groceries, and utilities, as well as the various ways residents are being displaced, topics central to his mayoral campaign.