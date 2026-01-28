‘She Came Home Bleeding’: 6-Year-Old Delhi Girl Gang-Raped By 3 Boys, Aged 10, 13, 14; Father Demands Adult Trial

Delhi: A 6-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by 3 boys, aged 10, 13, and 14, in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura on January 18, police stated on Tuesday. Two of the accused have been apprehended, while the third boy and his family are missing, as per the officials.

Victim’s Condition Stable

The victim, who lives with her parents and three siblings, is now stable and recovering at home. According to her mother, the incident occurred around 7 pm on January 18. The child returned home bleeding heavily and initially claimed she had fallen. However, after persistent questioning, she revealed that the three boys, known to the family, had assaulted her after luring her with an offer of food.

The Incident

According to the family, the girl had stepped out with her father shortly before the attack. He had dropped her at the entrance of their lane after buying her candy. “The boys caught her there and lured her by offering to feed her chowmein. They then took her to a nearby empty two-story building where the assault occurred. The girl told us that her hands were tied and her mouth gagged,” the mother.

A police officer aware of the case details, who asked not to be identified, confirmed that the girl shared these details with the police as well. After the assault, the boys threatened her to stay silent.

When she reached home, and her mother learnt what had happened, they immediately rushed to Jafrabad police station, and she was subsequently treated at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

More Into The Case

A medical report noted that the girl was “unable to walk” and was bleeding. Tests for HIV and other conditions were advised. According to the reports, when visited the house on Tuesday, the girl remained bedridden. “It pains if she sits and she starts bleeding if she walks or plays,” her mother said.

Police have transferred the case to Bhajanpura Police Station, in the area which the incident took place. “The girl told us where the alleged incident took place. Investigators visited the building and reported finding blood; forensic evidence was collected,” said the officer cited above.

On January 19, the 10- and 13-year-olds were apprehended. Both were produced before the Child Welfare Committee. The 14-year-old suspect and his family are absconding.

The mother identified the 13-year-old as a neighbour and the other two as friends of her late son, who died last year. “My 14-year-old son died last year due to an illness. These boys were his friends and they used to play together. It’s shocking what they did to my daughter,” she said.

The girl’s father, a rickshaw puller, demanded the accused be tried as adults. “If they knew what they were doing, they should not be released because they are children. They should be given strict punishment,” he said, adding that he has not returned to work out of fear for his daughters’ safety.

The case has also stirred local outrage. On Monday, right-wing groups blocked a road in protest, demanding the immediate arrest of the third accused.

ALSO READ: 20 Stations: ‘Gold Line Metro’ To Link Mumbai And Navi Mumbai Airports, Travel Time Cut To Just 30 Minutes: All You Need To Know