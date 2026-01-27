Shocking Pune Crime: Mother Slits 11-Year-Old Son’s Throat, Leaves 13-Year-Old Daughter Battling for Life After Attack

A horrific incident has shaken Pune after a woman allegedly slit the throat of her 11-year-old son, killing him on the spot, and brutally attacked her 13-year-old daughter, leaving her critically injured. The shocking crime, reported from the Baif Road area, has triggered panic and disbelief among local residents, as police probe the circumstances that led to the violent attack inside the family.

What Really Happened in Pune?

Police said the accused, identified as Soni Santosh Jaibhay, is a native of Kandhar in Maharashtra’s Nanded district. The 11-year-old boy who was killed has been identified as Sairaj Santosh Jaibhay.

In the same incident, Soni allegedly attacked her daughter, Dhanashree Santosh Jaibhay, leaving the 13-year-old critically injured. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Police Arrested Pune Mother For Killing Child

The accused has been detained, and police have begun a detailed probe to ascertain the motive behind the crime. Investigators are looking into whether the incident was triggered by a domestic dispute or linked to severe mental stress.

This incident is the second violent crime reported in the district in two days, raising serious concerns about law and order in the area. In the aftermath of the attack, tension gripped the locality.

Also Read: Leopard Trail Horror: Food Seller Drags 23-Year-Old Into SUV at 3 AM, Flees Through Gurgaon, Caught After Vehicle Stuck in Mud, Police Track via Phone Location