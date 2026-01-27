LIVE TV
Home > India > Shocking Pune Crime: Mother Slits 11-Year-Old Son's Throat, Leaves 13-Year-Old Daughter Battling for Life After Attack

Shocking Pune Crime: Mother Slits 11-Year-Old Son’s Throat, Leaves 13-Year-Old Daughter Battling for Life After Attack

A horrific incident has shaken Pune after a woman allegedly slit the throat of her 11-year-old son, killing him on the spot, and brutally attacked her 13-year-old daughter, leaving her critically injured.

Mother Slits 11-Year-Old Son’s Throat, Leaves 13-Year-Old Daughter Battling for Life After Attack. Photo: Unsplash
Mother Slits 11-Year-Old Son’s Throat, Leaves 13-Year-Old Daughter Battling for Life After Attack. Photo: Unsplash

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 27, 2026 13:53:54 IST

Shocking Pune Crime: Mother Slits 11-Year-Old Son’s Throat, Leaves 13-Year-Old Daughter Battling for Life After Attack

A horrific incident has shaken Pune after a woman allegedly slit the throat of her 11-year-old son, killing him on the spot, and brutally attacked her 13-year-old daughter, leaving her critically injured. The shocking crime, reported from the Baif Road area, has triggered panic and disbelief among local residents, as police probe the circumstances that led to the violent attack inside the family.

What Really Happened in Pune? 

Police said the accused, identified as Soni Santosh Jaibhay, is a native of Kandhar in Maharashtra’s Nanded district. The 11-year-old boy who was killed has been identified as Sairaj Santosh Jaibhay. 

In the same incident, Soni allegedly attacked her daughter, Dhanashree Santosh Jaibhay, leaving the 13-year-old critically injured. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. 

Police Arrested Pune Mother For Killing Child

The accused has been detained, and police have begun a detailed probe to ascertain the motive behind the crime. Investigators are looking into whether the incident was triggered by a domestic dispute or linked to severe mental stress.

This incident is the second violent crime reported in the district in two days, raising serious concerns about law and order in the area. In the aftermath of the attack, tension gripped the locality.

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 1:53 PM IST
Shocking Pune Crime: Mother Slits 11-Year-Old Son’s Throat, Leaves 13-Year-Old Daughter Battling for Life After Attack

Shocking Pune Crime: Mother Slits 11-Year-Old Son’s Throat, Leaves 13-Year-Old Daughter Battling for Life After Attack
Shocking Pune Crime: Mother Slits 11-Year-Old Son’s Throat, Leaves 13-Year-Old Daughter Battling for Life After Attack
Shocking Pune Crime: Mother Slits 11-Year-Old Son’s Throat, Leaves 13-Year-Old Daughter Battling for Life After Attack
Shocking Pune Crime: Mother Slits 11-Year-Old Son’s Throat, Leaves 13-Year-Old Daughter Battling for Life After Attack

QUICK LINKS