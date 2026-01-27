LIVE TV
Leopard Trail Horror: Food Seller Drags 23-Year-Old Into SUV at 3 AM, Flees Through Gurgaon, Caught After Vehicle Stuck in Mud, Police Track via Phone Location

Leopard Trail Horror: Food Seller Drags 23-Year-Old Into SUV at 3 AM, Flees Through Gurgaon, Caught After Vehicle Stuck in Mud, Police Track via Phone Location

A late-night outing turned into a terrifying ordeal for a 23-year-old woman at Leopard Trail, a popular picnic place in the Aravalis, after a food seller dragged her into an SUV and fled through the city in the early hours of Sunday.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 27, 2026 12:53:38 IST

Gurgaon Crime Case: A late-night outing turned into a terrifying ordeal for a 23-year-old woman at Leopard Trail, a popular picnic place in the Aravalis, after a food seller dragged her into an SUV and fled through the city in the early hours of Sunday. 

The accused, 25-year-old Gaurav Bhati, reportedly drove erratically across multiple areas as police launched a citywide chase, tracking the vehicle through the woman’s phone location. The dramatic pursuit came to an end when the SUV got stuck in mud in a forested area, allowing police to rescue the woman and arrestthe accused.

What Really Happened? 

Late on Saturday night, the woman and a colleague drove to Leopard Trail, arriving around 1.30 am and spending nearly an hour and a half at the spot. Police sources said the accused, Bhati, allegedly harassed the two while they were seated inside their car. When they objected, a heated argument broke out.

During the altercation, Bhati allegedly snatched the woman’s phone and ran towards the Scorpio he was driving. As she followed him, he reportedly grabbed her, forced her into the SUV, locked the doors and sped away. Her colleague attempted to stop him but was pushed aside. As the vehicle fled the scene, the colleague immediately alerted the police and provided details of the SUV.

How Phone Tracking Helps Police Resuce Woman?

Police traced the SUV by tracking the woman’s phone location. Sources said Bhati drove erratically through several parts of the city, including Southern Peripheral Road, Subhash Chowk and Sector 74, before taking her to an isolated, hilly forest area. The Scorpio, which he had borrowed from another food vendor, later got stuck while navigating muddy paths. 

When the woman screamed for help, the accused abandoned the vehicle and fled. Police soon arrived at the spot and rescued her. Using the SUV’s registration details, investigators identified its owner, who said Bhati had taken the vehicle to buy liquor. Multiple police teams were deployed and Bhati was arrested within a few hours, officials said.

Gurgaon Accused Injured While Attempting Escape During Recreation

A forensic team inspected the scene and gathered evidence, while police said location data is being examined to piece together the sequence of events. Medical tests later confirmed that the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

During a visit to the hills for a recreation of the crime scene, Bhati allegedly tried to flee but slipped on the rough terrain, suffering a fracture to his right leg and injuries to his face. He was taken to hospital under police custody. After being discharged, he was produced before a local court and remanded to judicial custody. An FIR was initially registered under BNS Sections 137(2) for kidnapping and 304(2) for snatching.

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 12:53 PM IST
Tags: Aravalis crime caseFood Seller in gurgaongurgaon crime casewoman kidnapping case

