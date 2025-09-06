"Shows their mental bankruptcy": Bihar Minister Santosh Suman on Congress' deleted 'Bihar-Bidi' GST post

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Suman has slammed the Congress over its Kerala Unit’s now deleted post over the new GST reforms in the state.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Suman slammed the party, stating that it was their policy and character to defame and shame the state and Biharis, which reflected their “mental bankruptcy.”

He further stated that the people understood the behaviour of the party and would respond at the right time.

“This has been the policy and character of Congress to defame Bihar and shame Biharis. The party and their allies have always run this propaganda. We are proud of being Biharis…So if someone says things like this of a state where so many leaders come from, it shows their mental bankruptcy…On one hand, they want Biharis’ votes and on the other hand, they are abusing Biharis. People understand this and they will respond at the right time. They will be dismissed on zero votes…Congress is going to face a big loss…” Suman told ANI.

This comes after the Kerala unit of the Congress party shared a controversial ‘X’ post, captioned, “Bidis and Bihar start with B”. However, after facing backlash, the post was deleted.

The ‘X’ post from the Kerala Congress targeted the recent GST reforms brought by the Union Government, where the tax rates on Cigar, Cigarettes and Tobacco were increased to 40 per cent. In contrast, the rates on Bidis were brought down from 28 to 18 per cent.

Earlier in the day, MP Ravi Shankar lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for comparing ‘Bihar with Bidi’, warning that the party would make it an “issue” as the Congress MP is not even condemning the statement.

Addressing the press conference in the national capital, the BJP MP said, “What is wrong with the Congress Party? Congress Kerala compares Bihar with Bidi. First they abuse PM’s mother, now this…Bihar, which gave birth to many prominent personalities Jay Prakash Narayan we are here because of him.”

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress Party, Ravi Shankar asserted that Rahul Gandhi’s truth has come out as he made drama out of Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and “went to the lowest for votes”. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.