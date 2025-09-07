Situation under control in Ludhiana district amid severe flood in Punjab: Authorities

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 7 (ANI): Amid severe flood situation in Punjab, the situation remains under control in Ludhiana, district administration on Sunday.

According to an update issued at 2:30 PM, the water has not entered the villages in Ludhiana district. However, officials noted that the speed of the water is very high, causing soil erosion along its path.

The administration appealed to residents to remain calm, stressing the need not to panic. It also cautioned that spectators were not allowed at the flooded sites for safety reasons.

As of Saturday, 46 people have lost their lives due to floods in Punjab, according to the officials.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said that 40 villages in the Fazilka district of the state were affected by floods and relief operations were underway with rescue teams, administration and volunteers on the ground.

Speaking to ANI, Sond said, “Our rescue teams have been deployed. Our entire administration, ministers, and organisations are among the people. A total of 40 villages are affected. We have arranged food for the animals and medical facilities for both humans and animals in those villages. About 23 of our camps are operating here.”

Relief operations continued in flood-hit areas with rations, animal fodder, and tents delivered in two rounds, Sond said, adding that the “third round of supplies began on Sunday.”

“We delivered rations, including animal fodder and tents, in two rounds. Our third round begins today. This morning, we saw the news that the water was 2,70,000 cusec, which is somewhat less… Based on this, it will take 8-10 days to drain the water from Fazilka. So, the situation is under control,” he said.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday said that nearly 2,000 villages and over four lakh people have been affected.

He said that 24 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on the ground, supported by 144 boats and a state government helicopter.

He added that the Revenue Department has released Rs 71 crore for relief efforts. (ANI)

