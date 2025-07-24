Srinagar: Alleged Assault On An On-Duty Doctor Sparks Protests

Srinagar: An incident of alleged assault on the on-duty doctor, Dr Shahnawaz at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS), an associated hospital of the Government Medical College, Srinagar is currently dominating the news headlines. According to an India Today report, the attendant of a patient admitted in the hospital had allegedly punched the doctor. In the incident captured on the camera, the attendant is seen entering the room where the doctor was seen standing and having conversation with the family members of a patient. At this point, the attendant enters the room, walks up to the doctor and punches him, knocking him to the ground.

What did Dr Shahnawaz said regarding the incident?

Dr Shahnawaz, told Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that he was at medical reception when a patient was brought there. According to the doctor, after checking the patient, his vitals were not recorded and he was sent to triage room for further investigation. However, as per the doctor, the patient died. Dr Shahnawaz said that after the death of the patient, one of the patient’s attendants came and kicked him. Demanding a high-level probe into the matter, the doctor said that they are here for the welfare and treatment of patients not to get assaulted.

Protests by the doctors

This incident has sparked protests by the resident doctors, interns and other staff of the GMC, Srinagar according to a Hindustan Times report. The associated hospitals also demanded an action against the assaulter. Nasir Aslam Wani, an advisor to the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the authorities have taken up this issue and proper action will be taken.

Similar incident happened last week

According to the Greater Kashmir, last week, the attendants of a patient had assaulted a female doctor at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu following his death in the hospital’s emergency ward.

