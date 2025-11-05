LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > India > Starlink’s Debut In India: Maharashtra Becomes First State To Partner With Elon Musk’s Starlink For Satellite Internet

Starlink’s Debut In India: Maharashtra Becomes First State To Partner With Elon Musk’s Starlink For Satellite Internet

The Maharashtra government signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Starlink Satellite Communications Pvt. Ltd. in the presence of Starlink Vice President Lauren Dreyer. Sharing the update on X, Fadnavis wrote, “BIG NEWS! Maharashtra becomes India’s first state to partner with Starlink!”

Elon Musk's Stralink In India
Elon Musk's Stralink In India

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 5, 2025 18:15:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Starlink’s Debut In India: Maharashtra Becomes First State To Partner With Elon Musk’s Starlink For Satellite Internet

Elon Musk’s Starlink has finally made its debut in India for satellite based Internet services. And now Maharashtra has become the first Indian state to officially partner with Elon Musk’s company, Starlink, for satellite-based internet services.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement, describing Starlink as one of the world’s largest companies in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry. 

This great partnership aims to expand high-speed internet access across remote and underserved regions of the state, supporting both development and connectivity goals. 

Government Signs Letter Of Intent With Starlink

The Maharashtra government signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Starlink Satellite Communications Pvt. Ltd. in the presence of Starlink Vice President Lauren Dreyer. Sharing the update on X, Fadnavis wrote, “BIG NEWS! Maharashtra becomes India’s first state to partner with Starlink!” The collaboration marks a major technological step in bringing global satellite internet capabilities to India’s rural and institutional sectors.

Under the agreement, Starlink will deploy satellite-based internet services for government institutions, public infrastructure, and rural communities across several regions. The initial phase will focus on aspirational districts such as Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Washim, and Dharashiv. The initiative aims to ensure high-speed connectivity even in areas where traditional broadband services remain limited or unavailable.

Chief Minister Fadnavis stated that it is an honour for Maharashtra to be the first state in India to welcome Starlink. He highlighted that the collaboration aligns with the state’s Digital Maharashtra mission, which integrates with ongoing programmes in electric vehicles (EVs), coastal development, and disaster resilience. Fadnavis called Starlink’s involvement a transformative step for enhancing digital infrastructure across Maharashtra.

Fadnavis added that this partnership positions Maharashtra as a leader in satellite-enabled digital infrastructure. He emphasized that the move is a giant leap towards a future-ready Maharashtra, setting a national benchmark for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India Mission. The state government believes the partnership will improve governance, education, and healthcare through enhanced connectivity in remote regions.

Must Read: Tech Giant IBM Announces Layoff Of Thousands Of Employees By The End Of This Year, Check Who Will Be Impacted

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 6:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Devendra Fadnaviselon muskmaharashtrastarlink

RELATED News

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Trial Run: Achieves 180 km/h Speed, Not A Drop Of Water Spilled From Glass At This Pace

YSRCP Accuses Coalition Government Of Apathy, Demands Accountability For Farmers’ Crisis

Awkward Airport Reunion: Tej Pratap And Tejashwi’s Yadav Tense Face-Off Before Bihar Polls Sparks Viral Buzz

‘Tejashwi Bhaiya CM Honge, Toh Hum Katta Lekar Ghumenge,’ Kid At RJD Rally Shocks Internet Amid Bihar Elections, Watch!

Telangana Tragedy: Woman And Toddler Mysteriously Jump Into Hussain Sagar Lake, Police Probe Heartbreaking Suicide Case

LATEST NEWS

Starlink’s Debut In India: Maharashtra Becomes First State To Partner With Elon Musk’s Starlink For Satellite Internet

‘Mai School Student Nahi Hu Sir’: Gen Z Employee’s Savage Sick Leave Reply Wins Internet, Goes Wildly Viral

The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 5: Paresh Rawal’s Film Nears Rs 10 Crore Mark, Gets Strong After Weekend Slowdown

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Delayed! Show Gets 4-Week Extension, Here’s The New Release Date

Bihar Assembly Election Result Date: Check When Results for 243 Constituencies Will be Announced

‘We Got Our A**es Handed To Us’: Vivek Ramaswamy Gets Brutally Honest After Zohran Mamdani’s Win, Reveals What Doesn’t Suit Republicans

Russia Develops Next Gen Nuclear-Powered Missiles: Putin

Tech Giant IBM Announces Layoff Of Thousands Of Employees By The End Of This Year, Check Who Will Be Impacted

Numerology Horoscope Today, (05 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses Money Can Cause Disputes And Strained Relationships

China Offers To Help India Fight Severe Air Pollution

Starlink’s Debut In India: Maharashtra Becomes First State To Partner With Elon Musk’s Starlink For Satellite Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Starlink’s Debut In India: Maharashtra Becomes First State To Partner With Elon Musk’s Starlink For Satellite Internet

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Starlink’s Debut In India: Maharashtra Becomes First State To Partner With Elon Musk’s Starlink For Satellite Internet
Starlink’s Debut In India: Maharashtra Becomes First State To Partner With Elon Musk’s Starlink For Satellite Internet
Starlink’s Debut In India: Maharashtra Becomes First State To Partner With Elon Musk’s Starlink For Satellite Internet
Starlink’s Debut In India: Maharashtra Becomes First State To Partner With Elon Musk’s Starlink For Satellite Internet

QUICK LINKS