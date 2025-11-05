Starlink’s Debut In India: Maharashtra Becomes First State To Partner With Elon Musk’s Starlink For Satellite Internet

Elon Musk’s Starlink has finally made its debut in India for satellite based Internet services. And now Maharashtra has become the first Indian state to officially partner with Elon Musk’s company, Starlink, for satellite-based internet services.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement, describing Starlink as one of the world’s largest companies in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry.

This great partnership aims to expand high-speed internet access across remote and underserved regions of the state, supporting both development and connectivity goals.

Government Signs Letter Of Intent With Starlink

The Maharashtra government signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Starlink Satellite Communications Pvt. Ltd. in the presence of Starlink Vice President Lauren Dreyer. Sharing the update on X, Fadnavis wrote, “BIG NEWS! Maharashtra becomes India’s first state to partner with Starlink!” The collaboration marks a major technological step in bringing global satellite internet capabilities to India’s rural and institutional sectors.

BIG NEWS!

Maharashtra Becomes India’s First State to Partner with Starlink! It was wonderful to welcome Ms. Lauren Dreyer, Vice President, Starlink in Mumbai today, where the Government of Maharashtra signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Starlink Satellite Communications Private… pic.twitter.com/8777O45ivq — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 5, 2025

Under the agreement, Starlink will deploy satellite-based internet services for government institutions, public infrastructure, and rural communities across several regions. The initial phase will focus on aspirational districts such as Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Washim, and Dharashiv. The initiative aims to ensure high-speed connectivity even in areas where traditional broadband services remain limited or unavailable.

Chief Minister Fadnavis stated that it is an honour for Maharashtra to be the first state in India to welcome Starlink. He highlighted that the collaboration aligns with the state’s Digital Maharashtra mission, which integrates with ongoing programmes in electric vehicles (EVs), coastal development, and disaster resilience. Fadnavis called Starlink’s involvement a transformative step for enhancing digital infrastructure across Maharashtra.

Fadnavis added that this partnership positions Maharashtra as a leader in satellite-enabled digital infrastructure. He emphasized that the move is a giant leap towards a future-ready Maharashtra, setting a national benchmark for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India Mission. The state government believes the partnership will improve governance, education, and healthcare through enhanced connectivity in remote regions.

Must Read: Tech Giant IBM Announces Layoff Of Thousands Of Employees By The End Of This Year, Check Who Will Be Impacted