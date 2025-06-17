Live Tv
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu replied directly to Sule's post. He assured her that he had spoken to both the airline and airport authorities to address the concerns of everyone affected.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 21:08:55 IST

NCP MP Supriya Sule had a frustrating travel experience recently and didn’t hold back in sharing it. Her Delhi to Pune flight with Air India was delayed by more than three hours. What made things worse, according to her, was the complete lack of communication or support from the airline staff.

Air India Criticized for Poor Service and No Updates

Sule shared her experience on X where she wrote about how passengers were left in the dark.

“Travelling from Delhi to Pune on @airindia flight AI 2971. The flight is delayed by over 3 hours, no clear communication, no updates, no assistance and very bad service.”

She added that this kind of delay and disorganization seems to be becoming a pattern with Air India.

“Passengers are left stranded and helpless. This apathy is unacceptable. Urging @RamMNK, @MoCA_GoI to intervene and hold the airline accountable.”

Aviation Minister Responds to Sule’s Complaint

The issue gained more attention especially with the recent spotlight on airline safety following the tragic Ahmedabad crash. That crash killed 241 passengers along with 29 people on the ground, raising serious concerns about air travel operations.

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu replied directly to Sule’s post. He assured her that he had spoken to both the airline and airport authorities to address the concerns of everyone affected.

“@supriya_sule ji, I’ve spoken to the airline and airport authorities. They’ve been asked to urgently address the concerns of all affected passengers.”

Air India Under Pressure After Series of Incidents

Air India responded to Sule and said the matter was being looked into.

“Dear Honourable Minister, we acknowledge your concern. Our colleagues are addressing the issue. All impacted passengers are being assisted. We regret the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen delay.”

But this isn’t the only challenge the airline is facing right now.

Since the Ahmedabad crash, Air India has been under serious pressure. Several of its flights have faced technical issues, delays caused by crew duty limits, and even emergency returns.

The airline also cancelled seven international flights as a precaution. Six of those were operated by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, which are now under additional safety checks.

A joint investigation involving Indian aviation authorities, the UK and the US is now underway. It includes a full inspection of Air India’s entire Dreamliner fleet, as authorities aim to ensure safety is not compromised.

ALSO READ: Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families

