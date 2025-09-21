LIVE TV
T- BJP Chief Congratulates ABVP On Landslide Victory In HCU Student Union Polls

T- BJP Chief Congratulates ABVP On Landslide Victory In HCU Student Union Polls

Telangana BJP State President N. Ramchander Rao extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for its emphatic win in the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) students union elections.

Pic Credit: The South First
Pic Credit: The South First

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Last updated: September 21, 2025 15:27:54 IST

Telangana BJP State President N. Ramchander Rao extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for its emphatic win in the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) students union elections.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Rao described the victory as “a reaffirmation that ABVP is the true voice of students across the country.” He said the results reflected the confidence of the student community in the ABVP’s ideology and commitment, emphasizing that “the nation comes first, followed by caste and religion.”

Rao also recalled how opposition parties and certain student groups had sought to malign the ABVP and the BJP in the past, particularly during the Rohit Vemula controversy. “They attempted to divide the campus along caste and religious lines by spreading lies and malicious propaganda,” he said. “But students eventually saw through the falsehoods, and this victory is their resounding response to divisive and separatist forces.”

Highlighting the ABVP’s guiding principles, Rao said the organization was built on three pillars — patriotism, nationalism, and student welfare. “The students have once again shown their trust, and this mandate will inspire ABVP to work with greater responsibility and commitment,” he added.

The BJP leader asserted that nationalist organizations like the ABVP and BJP have been an inspiration to India’s youth. “Alliances based on divisive or foreign ideologies can never win over students’ minds,” Rao remarked.

Taking a swipe at rival groups, he said that while nearly a dozen student organizations were active at HCU, none except the ABVP had the courage to contest the elections independently. “These groups lack both numerical strength and ideological clarity,” he alleged, adding that they often rely on alliances with leftist, religious, and separatist forces whose primary agenda is to sideline students’ real issues and push anti-national politics.

Calling the ABVP’s win “a historic mandate,” Rao said it demonstrated the growing influence of nationalist thought among young voters in university campuses. “This victory is not just for ABVP, but for the students of HCU who have chosen development and nationalism over division and disruption,” Rao Said.

N Ramchander Rao telangana

QUICK LINKS