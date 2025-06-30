Tamil Nadu Custodial Death: AIADMK Alleges 25th Murder Under DMK, Demands Judicial Probe

Following the death of a temple guard allegedly in police custody in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) spokesperson Kovai Sathyan alleged that this was the 25th custodial murder under Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and claimed there was a blatant cover-up of evidence.

Kovai Sathyan said, “This is not a custodial death. This is the 25th custodial murder since DMK came to power. Ajith Kumar, a security guard at the temple, and his brother were called in for inquiry and were exposed to brutality. Ajith Kumar succumbed to police brutality within the station itself, and there is a blatant cover-up of evidence plastic pipes, chilli powder, and iron rods were removed from the scene. This clearly shows how serious the situation is with regard to the police handling of Ajith Kumar.”

He alleged that a major cover-up is underway regarding Ajith Kumar’s death.

“We expect a transparent probe. But considering that the last 24 custodial murders saw no progress, this too looks like it will be covered up by the DMK. However, those responsible will be brought to justice. AIADMK stands by the people demanding justice, especially Ajith Kumar’s family,” the AIADMK leader added.

Sathyan further stated that temporary suspensions and departmental transfers are not enough.

“This has to stop. Ajith Kumar was not a history-sheeter. He had no criminal record and no medical issues,” he said.

Relatives of Ajith Kumar, who worked as a security guard at the Madapuram Kaliamman temple in Tirupuvanam, alleged that the 28-year-old man died after being beaten and tortured during police interrogation.

Ajith Kumar was initially detained for questioning regarding a theft at the Madapuram Kaliamman temple, according to the District Superintendent of Police.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami condemned the incident and demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter along with compensation for Kumar’s family.

In a post on X, Palaniswami said, “Ajith Kumar, a security guard at the Madapuram temple in Sivaganga district, was reportedly arrested and interrogated by Thirupuvanam police following a complaint that he had stolen 9.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a female devotee’s car. During the interrogation, Ajith Kumar allegedly died due to police assault. His relatives, refusing to accept his body, have launched a protest.”

He added, “Where is the Chief Minister who once wrote a movie review saying, ‘I watched Jai Bhim, it shook my heart’? Weren’t you the same person who lied in the State Assembly during the Vignesh lock-up death case? Will we hear similar lies in this case too? If police suspect someone, they must follow the legal process. They cannot take the law into their own hands.”

“I strongly condemn this puppet Chief Minister who cannot even control the police force under his leadership. Regarding Ajith Kumar’s death at the Thirupuvanam police station, I urge the DMK’s ‘Stalin-model’ government to immediately form a committee headed by the District Judge for a full investigation, take legal action, and provide compensation to the family,” Palaniswami said.

The Sivaganga District SP confirmed that six policemen from the crime branch unit involved in Ajith Kumar’s interrogation have been suspended, and an investigation is underway.

Kumar was taken into custody following a complaint by two women Sivakami and her daughter Nikitha who reported that 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery had gone missing from their car.

(With inputs from ANI)

