TCS Nashik Conversion Row: Will House Where Nida Khan Hid Face Bulldozer Action After Civic Notice?

A fresh controversy has erupted in Maharashtra’s Nashik conversion case after municipal authorities issued a demolition notice to the house where accused Nida Khan was allegedly hiding before her arrest. The action came days after police arrested Nida Khan from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar following weeks of searches linked to the alleged religious conversion and fraud case. Officials from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation declared the property an illegal structure and pasted a notice warning that it could be demolished within three days. The case has now expanded beyond the police probe and turned into a major administrative and political issue in Maharashtra.

The house where Nida Khan was hiding now faces demolition action

According to reports, the house where Nida Khan was allegedly staying had been arranged on rent by a person identified as Matin Patel. Initially, there were claims that the property belonged to Patel himself, but later investigations reportedly found that the owners were Hanif Khan and Syed Sarwar, who had purchased the house for nearly Rs 23 lakh.

The owners reportedly claimed they had no idea that Nida Khan was an accused in the Nashik conversion case. They told investigators that Matin Patel had informed them that some guests would stay there temporarily. However, once police revealed that the absconding accused had been given shelter at the location, the matter escalated quickly. Municipal authorities also pasted notices on Matin Patel’s office, calling it an unauthorised construction.

Police probe expands as allegations of conversion and brainwashing surface

Police said the case is linked to alleged forced religious conversion and fraud involving employees connected to a TCS office in Nashik. Investigators alleged that the main accused Danish, had hidden his identity while befriending a woman and later pressured her to convert after it emerged he was already married.

According to the victim’s lawyer Milind Kurkute, Nida Khan allegedly played a major role in influencing the complainant. Investigators claimed she encouraged the woman to adopt religious practices, download specific religious mobile applications, wear a hijab and learn the kalma. Police also alleged that the victim’s name was changed to “Hania” and preparations were underway to create new official documents under the new identity. Government lawyer Ajay Misar reportedly told the court that the matter could have international links and investigators suspect there was a plan to send the woman to Malaysia with the help of people from Malegaon.The

Court sends the accused to police custody as the investigation continues

After her arrest, Nida Khan was produced before a court, which sent her to police custody till May 11. During the hearing, the court was informed that she is pregnant. Based on this, the court allowed her mother to meet her twice daily and permitted access to medicines. Her lawyer Rahul Kasliwal denied all allegations against her but did not oppose police custody for three days. Meanwhile, police said the investigation into the wider network and possible international connections is still ongoing.

Also Read: TCS Sex Assault Case: Who Is Nida Khan? Accused Arrested After 25-Day Hunt