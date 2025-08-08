LIVE TV
Home > India > Tensions Flare in Odisha Village After Religious Conversion Allegations, Priests and Nuns Allege Assault

Tensions in an Odisha village erupted after priests and nuns were allegedly assaulted over forced religious conversion claims. Police are investigating, urging peace as community leaders call for harmony amid concerns about rising communal friction in the region.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 8, 2025 21:30:11 IST

A memorial service in Gangadhar village turned into a flashpoint when roughly 70 members of the Bajrang Dal mobilized and allegedly attacked Catholic priests and nuns following suspicions of religious conversion. The confrontation burst out shortly after the service, leading to a tense outbreak of violence. Law enforcement intervened urgently, detaining those accused to investigate the incident.

This case is the latest in a disturbing pattern of communal unrest in Odisha. On March 22, a police raid in Juba village, Gajapati district, turned violent. A fact‑finding team documented abuses including lathi‑beatings against tribal women, children, and priests. Cleaning staffers and minors present in the church were severely assaulted, as were priests who intervened. One assistant priest suffered a shoulder fracture; misery and trauma spread through the community.

Days later, the victim filed a complaint on April 8 against the police officers involved, but no official action has been reported. Church leaders have expressed frustration at the lack of accountability.

These incidents unfold against the backdrop of broader religious tensions, where Christians in Odisha have faced harassment, denial of basic services, and societal exclusion under the shadow of alleged conversion-related hostility.

The latest clash in Gangadhar underscores the fragile communal landscape. As allegations rises, and responses remain indefinite, safeguards for minority religious groups in the region remain a critical and unresolved concern.

Tags: odishaReligion Conversion

