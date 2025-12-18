‘Tere Paise Mil Jayenge Kya?’ Gurugram Rapido Driver Beats Journalist With A Rod After Warning Not To Use His Phone

A shocking incident of road rage and violence in its most extreme form has shaken the tech hub of Gurugram to the core, as a Rapido bike taxi driver was accused of hitting a female journalist with an iron rod. The quarrel erupted when the passenger, who was actually very concerned about her safety, called the driver to stop using his mobile phone for navigation through the congested road.

Instead of fulfilling the request for safety, the driver allegedly became aggressive and then all of a sudden he got hold of a rod and started beating the victim. The frightened journalist can be heard on the viral video of the incident, which documents the aftermath, saying, “Maar kyun rahe ho?” (Why are you hitting me?), a clear sign of a very troubling and highly unprofessional situation taking place within the gig economy.

Rapido Safety Standards

The event has put a very intense light on the vetting processes and passenger security protocols that are adopted by the bike-taxi aggregators. Though such services do provide a means of transportation to the nearest point where one can access other forms of transport, the rider is really put in a very vulnerable situation because there are no physical barriers separating him from the driver.

Rapido driver assault with rod. Reason: I asked him to stop holding his phone to his ear in a call and put both hands on steering wheel. Before this he’d already nearly hit a motorcycle. The real shocking thing is that no response from @rapidobikeapp for two days. It seems he… pic.twitter.com/1WKXDElgzz — shoaib daniyal (@ShoaibDaniyal) December 17, 2025







The incident of the argument over the distracted driving leading to a debate and then a physical confrontation with a weapon indicates a great failure in the driver’s mental evaluation as well as his background check. Experts are of the opinion that “safety” should not only be limited to GPS tracking but also include immediate, real-time intervention when a ride deviates from professional standards.

Gurugram Road Rage

This attack is one more case among the increasing number of urban violence incidents in the National Capital Region (NCR), where even little conflicts often lead to serious encounters. The journalist’s effort to impose a very simple rule of traffic discipline no mobile phone use while driving was met with huge and excessive violence, giving an indication of a very unstable street atmosphere.

At one point in the video, a man asks the aggressor why he is doing that and says, “Maar kyu raha hai usko? Tere paise mil jayenge kya? (Why are you hitting him? Will you get money for this?)”. The driver is then shown grabbing the rod once more but the bystanders ask him to clear out his car as it was causing a traffic jam. The clip concludes with the driver leaving the place.

Pressure has been put on local governments and authorities to treat gig workers equally in terms of legality and ethics with the traditional transport service providers. The presence of an iron rod suggests either premeditation or at least unwillingness to avoid violence, which means more frequent police presence and faster judicial actions against such public brutality.

