Terrifying Twist In Quthbullapur: Parents Allegedly Kill Two-Month-Old Baby, Shocking Telangana Community

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
LIVE TV
Home > India > Terrifying Twist In Quthbullapur: Parents Allegedly Kill Two-Month-Old Baby, Shocking Telangana Community

Terrifying Twist In Quthbullapur: Parents Allegedly Kill Two-Month-Old Baby, Shocking Telangana Community

A two-month-old baby was allegedly killed by his parents in Quthbullapur, Telangana, while a separate road accident in Banjara Hills claimed the lives of a home guard and a young woman. Police investigations are ongoing in both cases.

Tragic Incidents in Telangana: Infant Killed by Parents; Road Accident Claims Two Lives
Tragic Incidents in Telangana: Infant Killed by Parents; Road Accident Claims Two Lives

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: February 25, 2026 15:44:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Terrifying Twist In Quthbullapur: Parents Allegedly Kill Two-Month-Old Baby, Shocking Telangana Community

Infant Tragically Killed by Parents in Quthbullapur

A horrifying incident unfolded in Quthbullapur, under the jurisdiction of Dundigal Police Station in Medchal, Telangana, where a two-month-old baby was allegedly killed by his own parents. The young couple, Mamata (22) and Rajendra (21), were arrested in connection with the death of their infant son, Surya.

The couple had migrated from a village in Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad in search of livelihood and were residing at Sanarelli High Rise Apartments in Baurampet. According to police reports, the baby had been crying continuously for the past two days, which allegedly caused the mother to lose her temper. She reportedly stuffed cloth into the infant’s mouth, tied his hands and legs, and threw him into a burning stove, resulting in the child’s death.

Authorities have registered a case and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination. Officials are also investigating whether the mother was suffering from mental health issues at the time of the incident. Both parents remain in police custody, said Dundigal Police.

You Might Be Interested In

Fatal Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Banjara Hills

In a separate tragic event, a motorcycle collided with a tanker on Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills Road No. 1 on Monday morning, resulting in the deaths of a home guard and a young woman.

According to Banjara Hills Police, 40-year-old Mohammad Hussain, a home guard stationed at Santosh Nagar Police Station, was working part-time as a Rapido driver. He was traveling with 20-year-old Akshita, who had booked the ride, when a tanker rammed into their vehicle. Both were critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries at NIMS Hospital.

A Banjara Hills Police official said, “This incident occurred early this morning, and we have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The deceased’s bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination.” Further details are awaited as the investigations continue.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Maharashtra Shocker; 30-Year-Old Kalyan Man Commits Suicide After Dog Bite Over Rabies Fear

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 3:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Banjara Hills accidentHyderabad tragedyinfant deathQuthbullapurTelangana news

RELATED News

Who Is Debabrata Mohanty? Senior Mining Officer Gets Caught With Rs. 4 Crore At Home After He Was Caught Taking ₹30,000 Bribe From A Local Coal Seller

Rs 590-Crore IDFC Scam Busted, Former Employees Arrested In Multi-Crore Haryana Bank Fraud After Rs 300 Crore Routed to Private Firm

More Trouble For Anil Ambani: ED Attaches Rs 3,716 Crore Pali Hill Residence As Probe Deepens In Rs 40,000 Crore RCOM Bank Fraud Case

R Nallakannu’s Death Reason Revealed: Veteran CPI Leader Passes Away At 101, MK Stalin Dubs Him ‘Political Volcano’ In Heartfelt Tribute

Karnataka Shocker: Private Bank Manager Gets Accused Of Murdering Female Colleague By Forcing Her To Drink Poison, Family Also Alleges Sexual Assault

LATEST NEWS

Tamanna Baloch Viral MMS: Truth Behind Leaked Private Video Of Pakistani TikToker That Has Shocked The Internet

Trump Imposes Fresh Set Of Sanctions On Iran Targeting Individuals, Entities And Tankers Ahead Of Geneva Talks

Who Is Larry Summers? Epstein Files Fallout Forces Former Treasury Secretary And Harvard Professor To Step Down

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live: How To Watch, What To Expect And Biggest Announcements

Sex Toys, Women’s Nudes On Walls And Red Room With A Massage Table: What Newly Released Photos Reveal Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris Apartment

T20 World Cup 2026: Can Pakistan Qualify For Semi-Finals After New Zealand’s 61-Run Victory Over Sri Lanka? Scenarios Explained

Suicide Bomber Kills Four Policemen In Pakistan’s Punjab, Horrific Visuals Caught On Viral CCTV Footage

NZ vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka By 61 Runs To Knock Out Co-Hosts, Keep Semis Hopes Alive

‘Born On The Same Day India Formally Recognised Israel’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Israeli Parliament While Receiving Knesset’s Highest Honour

Delhi Court Flags Extortion! Orders Shikhar Dhawan’s Ex-Wife Aesha Mukherji to Refund Rs 5.7 Crore

Terrifying Twist In Quthbullapur: Parents Allegedly Kill Two-Month-Old Baby, Shocking Telangana Community

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Terrifying Twist In Quthbullapur: Parents Allegedly Kill Two-Month-Old Baby, Shocking Telangana Community

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Terrifying Twist In Quthbullapur: Parents Allegedly Kill Two-Month-Old Baby, Shocking Telangana Community
Terrifying Twist In Quthbullapur: Parents Allegedly Kill Two-Month-Old Baby, Shocking Telangana Community
Terrifying Twist In Quthbullapur: Parents Allegedly Kill Two-Month-Old Baby, Shocking Telangana Community
Terrifying Twist In Quthbullapur: Parents Allegedly Kill Two-Month-Old Baby, Shocking Telangana Community

QUICK LINKS