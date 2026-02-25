Terrifying Twist In Quthbullapur: Parents Allegedly Kill Two-Month-Old Baby, Shocking Telangana Community

Infant Tragically Killed by Parents in Quthbullapur

A horrifying incident unfolded in Quthbullapur, under the jurisdiction of Dundigal Police Station in Medchal, Telangana, where a two-month-old baby was allegedly killed by his own parents. The young couple, Mamata (22) and Rajendra (21), were arrested in connection with the death of their infant son, Surya.

The couple had migrated from a village in Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad in search of livelihood and were residing at Sanarelli High Rise Apartments in Baurampet. According to police reports, the baby had been crying continuously for the past two days, which allegedly caused the mother to lose her temper. She reportedly stuffed cloth into the infant’s mouth, tied his hands and legs, and threw him into a burning stove, resulting in the child’s death.

Authorities have registered a case and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination. Officials are also investigating whether the mother was suffering from mental health issues at the time of the incident. Both parents remain in police custody, said Dundigal Police.

Fatal Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Banjara Hills

In a separate tragic event, a motorcycle collided with a tanker on Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills Road No. 1 on Monday morning, resulting in the deaths of a home guard and a young woman.

According to Banjara Hills Police, 40-year-old Mohammad Hussain, a home guard stationed at Santosh Nagar Police Station, was working part-time as a Rapido driver. He was traveling with 20-year-old Akshita, who had booked the ride, when a tanker rammed into their vehicle. Both were critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries at NIMS Hospital.

A Banjara Hills Police official said, “This incident occurred early this morning, and we have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The deceased’s bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination.” Further details are awaited as the investigations continue.

All Inputs From ANI.

