‘They Hijacked Nitish Kumar’: Tejashwi Yadav’s Sharp Dig At BJP Amid CM Post Buzz, Accuses Party Of Using Tricks To Grab Power In Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s confirmation that he will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha. Yadav said that his earlier allegation of Nitish being “hijacked” by the BJP has now been proven true, criticizing the party for undermining the sentiments of the people of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar, 75, announced that he will move to the Rajya Sabha in the current election cycle, while assuring that the new state Cabinet will have his full support. His decision comes amid political speculation over BJP’s growing influence in Bihar and has sparked reactions from both the opposition and his party supporters.

Speaking to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP of using “tricks” against Nitish Kumar, defying their election slogan ‘2025 se 30 phir se Nitish’.

He said, “Everyone knows that in the Bihar elections, the NDA had given this slogan ‘2025 se 30 phir se Nitish’. The BJP and NDA’s constituent parties know how the elections were conducted with the use of tricks, tantra-mantra, and the entire system in place. Even at that time, we had said that the BJP people had ‘hijacked’ Nitish Kumar and they won’t let him sit on the chair again. We had said that he won’t stay in the chair for more than six months.”

Further, he said that Nitish Kumar’s move to the Centre is against the sentiments of the people of Bihar.

“The BJP has a history of ruining whoever it has allied with. The BJP is an anti-OBC, anti-Dalit, and anti-tribal party. They (the BJP) don’t want a leader in Bihar who speaks for OBCs or Dalits; they want some ‘rubber stamp chief minister.’

This power change that’s happening is against the sentiments of the people. People know the BJP’s tricks and character. We have also worked with Nitish Kumar, but most of the time we were in the opposition.

On January 28, 2024, when they (JDU) left us and went away, we had said even then that the BJP would finish them off. We have full sympathy for them; for his service to Bihar, we also want to thank him,” Tejashwi Yadav added.

Speaking to reporters today, Tejashwi Yadav said, “I always said ‘Nitish ji ko ghoda toh chadaya hai dulha banake lekin phera kisi aur ke sath dila raha hai’. The BJP has completely hijacked Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar has said that he wants to go to the (Rajya Sabha) House. We have been saying this from the beginning that after the elections, the BJP people will not let Nitish Kumar remain in the post of Chief Minister. Today, that statement has come true.”

The move has brought the BJP under fire from the Opposition. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh alleged that a “leadership coup” has taken place in Bihar, “betraying” the mandate of the people.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said, “What the Indian National Congress had been saying often during the Bihar election campaign has now come to pass. A leadership coup and regime change orchestrated by G2 has taken place. It is, in many ways, a huge betrayal of the mandate of the people.”

The decision has taken Janata Dal (United) workers and supporters by surprise. The JD (U) workers and supporters, protesting outside the Chief Minister’s residence in Patna, refused to believe that Nitish Kumar has decided to give up the Chief Minister post.

“It is possible that his account has been hijacked,” a JDU worker said, reacting to Nitish Kumar’s confirmation on a post on X.

Earlier today, Nitish Kumar announced on X, “For more than two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me, and it is on the strength of that trust that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete dedication.

It was the power of your trust and support that has enabled Bihar today to present a new dimension of development and dignity.

For this, I have expressed my gratitude to you many times in the past as well. From the very beginning of my parliamentary journey, there has been a desire in my heart to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament.”

“In keeping with this aspiration, I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance,” the X post read.

The criticism comes as Kumar’s return to the national arena could also pave the way for the BJP to have a greater say in the government in Bihar and perhaps even stake a claim to the CM’s chair.

(With ANI Inputs)

