Threat To Demolish Somnath Temple: Pakistani Sports Analyst Shahnawaz Rana Says ‘Out Cricket Team Can Blow Up Somnath Temple’

On the day of India- Pkaistan cricket match , a video of Pakistani sports commentator Shahnawaz Rana has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism for his controversial remarks.

Speaking during a discussion on the Sports Roundup YouTube channel on September 11, Rana made offensive comments while comparing Pakistan’s cricket team with India ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 match. His words have been widely circulated and condemned online.

Controversial Statement During Cricket Talk

During the show, Rana said, “Pakistan has one such cricket team which can blow up Somnath Mandir at any time. So, do not be disheartened.” The remarks came in the context of the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan cricket clash scheduled for September 14. He further claimed that the Pakistan team should not be underestimated, equating a sports rivalry to a religious attack.

“The Pakistan cricket team can even demolish the Somnath Temple any time. So, let’s not think this team cannot do anything”. ~ Shahnawaz Rana, a Pakistani cricket analyst on the 2025 Asia Cup. For them, sports and games are not about the nation but about waging a religious war. pic.twitter.com/8dgKrTR70M — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) September 13, 2025

The comment, which referred to the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, has been criticised for spreading Hinduphobia and mixing religion with sports. Social media users expressed anger, accusing Rana of disrespecting a sacred religious site. Many argued that such statements promote hatred and overshadow the spirit of the game. Clips of his remarks continue to circulate widely, drawing attention across platforms.

Debate on Sports and Religious Sentiments

Rana’s comments have reignited debates about the role of sports commentary and responsibility in sensitive discussions. Observers said that the focus should remain on cricket and fair competition, not on religious or cultural provocation. The controversy comes at a time when cricket fans from both countries are preparing for one of the most-watched matches in international cricket.

