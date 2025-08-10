Travel Smart With Bengaluru To Belagavi Vande Bharat Express: Check Schedule, Stops, Fare & More

Today, Sunday, August 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express. The state capital’s and North Karnataka’s railway connectivity will be greatly improved by this. Earlier operating between Dharwad and Bengaluru, the semi-high-speed train has now been extended to Belagavi.

Stoppages and Routes

The train (No. 26751/26752) will said to connect key cities along the route, halting at 6 stations Yesvantpur, Tumakuru, Davangere, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, and Dharwad before reaching Belagavi. The service will run 6 days a week, except Wednesdays.

Covering a distance of 611 km in just 8 hours and 20 minutes, the Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express will therefore be the fastest train on this route. Its commercial run will begin on August 11, 2025.

Timetable

Belagavi to Bengaluru (26751): Departs Belagavi at 05:20 hrs, arriving at KSR Bengaluru at 13:50 hrs.

Key halts: Dharwad (07:08/07:10 hrs), Hubballi (07:30/07:35 hrs), Haveri (08:35/08:37 hrs), Davangere (09:25/09:27 hrs), Tumakuru (12:15/12:17 hrs), Yesvantpur (13:03/13:05 hrs).Bengaluru to Belagavi (26752): Departs KSR Bengaluru at 14:20 hrs, reaching Belagavi at 22:40 hrs.

Flagged off the Vande Bharat train from Bengaluru to Belagavi along with PM @narendramodi at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Bengaluru. Also virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat Express trains from Amritsar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and from Nagpur… pic.twitter.com/VXqylD02K5 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 10, 2025

Ticket Price

The Bengaluru–Belagavi Vande Bharat Express offers two seating classes that includes AC Chair Car: ₹1,575 and Executive AC Chair Car: ₹2,905. The train will have a minimum of 8 coaches to ensure speed, stability, and passenger comfort.

Inauguration will also be the starting point of the city’s metro expansion’s next phase. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Phase 3 of Namma Metro, a 44.65-km extension worth ₹15,611 crore. Phase 3, once ready, is expected to cater to about 25 lakh residents of southern Bengaluru, improving last-mile connectivity and relieving urban commute pressure.

Daily metro operations will start on August 11, with three trains running every 25 minutes from RV Road to Bommasandra initially. Incidentally, the inauguration planned for August 15 was brought forward to August 10 by the Prime Minister on his insistence for completing the work in advance.

