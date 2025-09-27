LIVE TV
Tripura CM Manik Saha distributes appointment letters to General Duty Medical Officers and Librarians

Tripura CM Manik Saha distributes appointment letters to General Duty Medical Officers and Librarians

Tripura CM Manik Saha distributes appointment letters to General Duty Medical Officers and Librarians

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 02:47:09 IST

Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 27 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday distributed appointment letters to newly recruited General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) and Librarians at a ceremony held at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala. The event witnessed participation from senior officials, including Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, Director of Health Services Dr Tapan Majumder, and NHM Mission Director Saju Wahid.

Addressing the gathering, CM Saha emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring transparency in recruitment processes and improving healthcare services across the state.

“We are trying to match the ratio set by WHO regarding patients and doctors. We try to give jobs through transparency. Till now, we have given government jobs to over 20,000 people. In GSDP, we are the second-highest in the North-Eastern region. In per capita income, we are the second-highest in the North-Eastern zone. Whether it is doctors or librarians, skill updation is required. In 2014, employability was 33.95 per cent and he introduced Digital India and Skill India, and now employability has increased to 54.18 per cent. In the GB hospital today, there are 150 seats in MBBS, and it would become 200,” CM Saha said.

He further said that a Kidney transplant is being done in Tripura and we are trying to have a transplant facility here for every organ.

“We are starting a de-addiction centre here. We have achieved the 100 per cent target in the PM Jan Arogya Yojana. We have distributed cards. In CM Jan Arogya Yojana, over 5 lakh 40 thousand cards have been distributed,” he further added.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to filling vacant posts across departments and lauded efforts made towards improving governance and service delivery.

“We are also starting a de-addiction centre to address issues related to substance abuse,” CM Saha announced.

He urged the newly appointed officers to remain rooted in their values and never forget the contribution of their parents and society to their success.

The appointment distribution programme marked another step in the government’s continued effort to strengthen public services and improve the delivery of health and education in Tripura. (ANI)

