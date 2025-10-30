LIVE TV
Home > India > Trishul 2025 Tri-Service Combat: The Army, Navy, Air Force Come Together For Mega Military Exercise That Is Giving Jitters To Pakistan

Trishul 2025 Tri-Service Combat: The Army, Navy, Air Force Come Together For Mega Military Exercise That Is Giving Jitters To Pakistan

India on Thursday began Exercise Trishul, a 12-day, large-scale tri-service military drill along the Pakistan border, marking its first major wargame since Operation Sindoor 6 months ago. The exercise, involving the Army, Navy, and Air Force, is being held across Gujarat and Rajasthan, with a major focus on the Kutch region, which has recently seen heightened strategic activity.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: October 30, 2025 12:50:37 IST

Trishul 2025: India’s Military Might On Display

Trishul brings together the Indian armed forces’ most advanced combat assets. The Army has deployed T-90 battle tanks, BrahMos missile regiments, and Akash air defence systems, which played a pivotal role during Operation Sindoor. The indigenous Prachand attack helicopter has also joined the drills.

From the skies, the Indian Air Force is fielding Rafale and Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets, alongside Sea Guardian and Heron drones for reconnaissance and strike operations. The Indian Navy has contributed Kolkata-class destroyers, Nilgiri-class frigates, and fast-attack craft, underscoring a unified tri-service synergy.

Elite commando units- Para SF, MARCOS, and Garud Commandos, will conduct coordinated land, air, and sea operations, testing India’s readiness for multi-front engagements.

Trishul 2025: Geopolitical Undercurrents

The exercise comes weeks after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cautioned Pakistan against attempts to ‘illegally occupy’ India’s portion of Sir Creek, a narrow and disputed tidal strip between Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch and southern Pakistan. He warned that any such move would invite a response that could “change history and geography.”

Intelligence reports indicate Pakistan has been expanding its military presence in the area, constructing bunkers, radar sites, and forward operating bases (FOBs) capable of drone and infantry operations. The recent unannounced visit by Pak Navy chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf to forward posts in Sir Creek further raised concerns in New Delhi.

Pakistan Responds: Airspace Closed Amid Trishul Drills

Moreover, Pakistan’s aviation authorities have issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), closing multiple air corridors across its central and southern airspace. Initially restricted for 48 hours, the closure was later expanded to cover much of Pakistan’s airspace as the Indian war games commenced.

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 12:50 PM IST
