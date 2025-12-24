LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir Abdul Ghafoori Bigg Boss 19 production bias Mumbai attack Bengaluru horror Sharif Osman bin Hadi DOJ AST SpaceMobile asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > India > Uddhav Thackeray, Cousin Raj Join Hands After 20 Years, Alliance Announced For Mumbai Civic Polls

Uddhav Thackeray, Cousin Raj Join Hands After 20 Years, Alliance Announced For Mumbai Civic Polls

The Thackeray brothers reunited after 20 years, coming together on Wednesday as they joined forces ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The Thackeray brothers reunited after 20 years. (Representative Image: ANI)
The Thackeray brothers reunited after 20 years. (Representative Image: ANI)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 24, 2025 12:59:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Uddhav Thackeray, Cousin Raj Join Hands After 20 Years, Alliance Announced For Mumbai Civic Polls

The Thackeray brothers reunited after 20 years, coming together on Wednesday as they joined forces ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

You Might Be Interested In
First published on: Dec 24, 2025 12:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: BMC electionsThackeray brothersuddhav thackeray

RELATED News

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24.12.2025): Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (24.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Assam’s Karbi Anglong in Turmoil: Deadly Land Eviction Protests Trigger Section 144 and Security Clampdown

‘What A Mockery They Have Made’, Says Internet As Lalit Modi And Vijay Mallya Joke About Being ‘Biggest Fugitives Of India’ At A Party, Watch

LATEST NEWS

Uddhav Thackeray, Cousin Raj Join Hands After 20 Years, Alliance Announced For Mumbai Civic Polls

Andhra vs Delhi, Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ricky Bhui Stars With a Century

Mysaa Movie Teaser: Rashmika Mandanna Unleashes Fierce New Avatar In Pan-India Actioner

Aansh IVF Chandrapur First in Central India to Deploy Garbha.ai with 94 Percent Accuracy Rate

Gold and Silver Price Today on 24 December 2025: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

US Lawmakers Flag Concerns Over Awami League Ban, Says It Could Undermine Bangladesh’s Feb Polls

BNI Greater Surat brings sports and social cause together in Surat

Canada Horror: Indian-Origin Woman Himanshi Khurana Murdered By Partner Abdul Ghafoori; What We Know About The Suspect

Tanya Mittal’s Mother Slams Bigg Boss 19 Makers Over Unfair Targeting Inside House: ‘Aap Ek Hi Ladki Ko Target…’

Rohit Verma Reopens Juhu Store With Renewed Creative Fire

Uddhav Thackeray, Cousin Raj Join Hands After 20 Years, Alliance Announced For Mumbai Civic Polls

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Uddhav Thackeray, Cousin Raj Join Hands After 20 Years, Alliance Announced For Mumbai Civic Polls

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Uddhav Thackeray, Cousin Raj Join Hands After 20 Years, Alliance Announced For Mumbai Civic Polls
Uddhav Thackeray, Cousin Raj Join Hands After 20 Years, Alliance Announced For Mumbai Civic Polls
Uddhav Thackeray, Cousin Raj Join Hands After 20 Years, Alliance Announced For Mumbai Civic Polls
Uddhav Thackeray, Cousin Raj Join Hands After 20 Years, Alliance Announced For Mumbai Civic Polls

QUICK LINKS