UKSSSC competitive exam 2025 comes under scrutiny amid allegations of malpractice

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 03:16:07 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 26 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) graduate-level competitive examination 2025 has come under intense scrutiny following allegations of malpractice, prompting the state government to launch a judicially supervised probe.

Retired Justice BS Verma, former judge of the Uttarakhand High Court, Nainital, has been appointed to supervise the investigation to ensure fairness and transparency throughout the process.

An official memorandum issued by Home Secretary Shailash Bagoli states that Justice Verma will monitor the Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with probing the case. He will also have the authority to visit various districts, review complaints, and guide the SIT as needed.

On September 24, the government formed a five-member SIT to investigate the malpractice allegations comprehensively.

The SIT will be headed by Dehradun Rural Superintendent of Police, Mrs Jaya Baluni, who will lead efforts to uncover the facts and identify those responsible for the alleged irregularities.

Addressing the issue earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured that firm action would follow based on the SIT’s findings. He highlighted the state’s stringent anti-cheating laws, which have contributed to conducting examinations smoothly and curbing malpractice over the past four years.

“We enacted the strictest anti-cheating law to punish the cheating mafia in our state. As a result, in four years, all exams were successfully completed, and 25,000 candidates secured government jobs… In 2022-23, we implemented the anti-cheating Law, and since then, we have worked to imprison over 100 cheating mafias… However, some people are trying to push the future of our youth into darkness… Everyone has seen how a cheating complaint at one location quickly led to chaos,” Dhami said during the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Excellence Awards ceremony. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: pushkar singh dhamisitukssscuttarakhanduttarakhand-high-court

