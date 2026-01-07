LIVE TV
Home > India > US Embassy Warns Indian Students: 'Visa Is A Privilege, Not A Right' Threatens To Deport For 'Not Following Rules'

US Embassy Warns Indian Students: ‘Visa Is A Privilege, Not A Right’ Threatens To Deport For ‘Not Following Rules’

The US Embassy in India has warned Indian students that a US visa is a privilege, not a right, and that breaking laws can lead to visa cancellation, deportation, and future visa bans. The warning comes amid stricter immigration enforcement, as the US has deported hundreds of Indians in 2025, including many who entered illegally through the “Dunki route.”

US warns Indian students against violations (Image: Representative photo)
US warns Indian students against violations (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 7, 2026 17:46:05 IST

US Embassy Warns Indian Students: ‘Visa Is A Privilege, Not A Right’ Threatens To Deport For ‘Not Following Rules’

The United States Embassy in India on Wednesday issued a strong warning to Indian students studying in the United States, emphasising that a US visa is “a privilege and not a right” and has told them that failure to follow laws could have serious consequences that could lead up to deportation and make them ineligible for visas in the future. 

The advisory was posted on X in which the embassy said that “Breaking US laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future US visas. Follow the rules and don’t jeopardise your travel. A US visa is a privilege, not a right.” 

This warning comes when there is a heightened attention on international student regulations, and are being strictly enforced by US authorities. According to the embassy’s statement, Indian students must obey all American laws while in the country or risk losing their visas and being forced to return home. 

Officials said that the visa programme does not guarantee indefinite stay or immunity from legal consequences and that “visa holders must maintain compliance with US laws at all times.” Although not quoted directly in the India Today report, broader reporting indicates that the US government has been increasing scrutiny of visa holders across categories, including students, workers, and exchange visitors. 

Several Indians including students have been deported from the US in 2025

The US has implemented strict  immigration laws under current administration which the advisory reflects. The officials are increasingly referring to undocumented migrants as “illegal aliens”. Along with stricter visa rules, the government has also carried out several large-scale deportations. 

Last year, many Indian citizens were deported from the US, which included people who had entered through the so-called “Dunki route”, an illegal and often dangerous migration path that passes through South and Central America.

Government data shows that between January and March 2025, the US deported 388 Indian nationals to India. In addition, 55 Indians were deported via Panama. Most of those deported were from Punjab (126), followed by Haryana (110) and Gujarat (74).

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 5:46 PM IST
US Embassy Warns Indian Students: ‘Visa Is A Privilege, Not A Right’ Threatens To Deport For ‘Not Following Rules’

