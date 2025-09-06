"Very unfortunate," says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on derogatory remarks against PM Modi's mother

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 6 (ANI): Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday called derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi’s late mother “very unfortunate”.

Speaking to ANI, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, “…Mother is an institution in our country… It is very unfortunate that derogatory remarks were used against PM Modi’s late mother. This is a part of the DNA of the Congress party, as former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has made these kinds of statements against my mother also…”

Shekhawat praised the GST Council’s decision to revise tax rates and said the government’s policies aim to benefit the people, highlighting India’s growth as the fourth-largest economy.

He also strongly criticised the opposition and said they always oppose decisions taken by the central government in the nation’s best interests.

“The opposition will always have a problem with the decisions that the central government takes in the best interests of the nation… Various schemes have been brought by the PM Modi-led government to benefit the masses, and close to 30 crore people have been brought out of poverty…Today India has become the fourth largest economy and will soon become the world’s third largest economy,” Shekhawat said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a sweeping reduction in GST, aimed at providing relief to households, farmers, businesses and the healthcare sector.

The 56th GST council meeting decided to rationalise GST rates to two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent by merging the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates.

The 5 per cent slab consists of essential goods and services, including food and kitchen items like butter, ghee, cheese, dairy spreads, pre-packaged namkeens, bhujia, mixtures, and utensils; agricultural equipment like drip irrigation systems, sprinklers, bio-pesticides, micronutrients, soil preparation machines, harvesting tools, tractors, and tractor tyres; handicrafts and small industries like sewing machines and their parts; and health and wellness like medical equipment and diagnostic kits.

While the 18 per cent slab consists of a standard rate for most goods and services, including automobiles such as small cars and motorcycles (up to 350 cc), consumer goods like electronic items, household goods, and some professional services, a uniform 18% rate applies to all auto parts. Additionally, there is also a 40 per cent slab for luxury and sin goods, including tobacco and pan masala, products like cigarettes, bidis, and aerated sugary beverages, and luxury vehicles, high-end motorcycles above 350 cc, yachts, and helicopters.

Moreover, some essential services and educational items are fully exempted from GST, including individual health, family floater and life insurance, no GST on health and life insurance premiums and education and healthcare, like certain services related to education and healthcare are GST-exempt. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.