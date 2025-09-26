LIVE TV
Home > India > VIDEO: Road Rage Gets Ugly In Madhya Pradesh, Man Urinating Openly In Public Takes Out His Gun After Being Stopped

VIDEO: Road Rage Gets Ugly In Madhya Pradesh, Man Urinating Openly In Public Takes Out His Gun After Being Stopped

A shocking road rage video from Gwalior shows a man pulling a gun during a late-night clash after being confronted for urinating near a street cart. The viral footage has sparked outrage. Police filed a case under the Arms Act and launched a manhunt after identifying the vehicle.

A man allegedly pulled a gun during a confrontation over public urination (Photo: X)
A man allegedly pulled a gun during a confrontation over public urination (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 26, 2025 17:56:05 IST

A scandalous video of road rage surfaced on social media late Wednesday night in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh in which a man is said to have drawn a gun in the middle of a confrontation over urinating in the street. 

This occurred sometime after 11 PM when the man parked his car on the side of the road to relieve himself and this sparked off objections by a neighbouring street cart family who were annoyed by the indecency which was near their set up. 

The verbal communication grew fast, as the wife of the cart owner and the relatives challenged the man. He in turn drew his pistol and pointed it trying to express his threat, and drove the group away without injury.

The whole performance captured on the mobile camera is currently spreading on the social media. The police have entered the details of the vehicle and a viral video in the Arms Act and they have initiated a manhunt against the suspect. 

Incident demonstrates the increasing abuse of licensed guns, which should be strengthened and more responsible. The atmosphere at glalior is peaceful, these scandalous acts should be checked to enhance the enforcement of law.

In a different case, a 16 years old girl in Gwalior was supposedly raped and blackmailed by her far relative, Pawan Kushwaha. The incident occurred in the neighbourhood of the Chinaur, Bhitarwar. Kushwaha was a frequent visitor to the home of the victim and claimed to love her and he was going to marry her. 

Tags: Gwaliormadhya pradeshpublic urinationroad rageviral video

VIDEO: Road Rage Gets Ugly In Madhya Pradesh, Man Urinating Openly In Public Takes Out His Gun After Being Stopped

QUICK LINKS