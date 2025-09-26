VIDEO: Road Rage Gets Ugly In Madhya Pradesh, Man Urinating Openly In Public Takes Out His Gun After Being Stopped

A scandalous video of road rage surfaced on social media late Wednesday night in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh in which a man is said to have drawn a gun in the middle of a confrontation over urinating in the street.

This occurred sometime after 11 PM when the man parked his car on the side of the road to relieve himself and this sparked off objections by a neighbouring street cart family who were annoyed by the indecency which was near their set up.

The verbal communication grew fast, as the wife of the cart owner and the relatives challenged the man. He in turn drew his pistol and pointed it trying to express his threat, and drove the group away without injury.

In Gwalior, a man stopped his car to urinate near a street cart at night yesterday that sparked a clash with the vendor’s family. After a heated argument, the man pulled out a revolver, forcing them to flee. Police have filed a case under the Arms Act & are searching for him. pic.twitter.com/zbaFuJ5Ih1 — Gems Of India (@GemsOfIndia_X) September 25, 2025

The whole performance captured on the mobile camera is currently spreading on the social media. The police have entered the details of the vehicle and a viral video in the Arms Act and they have initiated a manhunt against the suspect.

Incident demonstrates the increasing abuse of licensed guns, which should be strengthened and more responsible. The atmosphere at glalior is peaceful, these scandalous acts should be checked to enhance the enforcement of law.

In a different case, a 16 years old girl in Gwalior was supposedly raped and blackmailed by her far relative, Pawan Kushwaha. The incident occurred in the neighbourhood of the Chinaur, Bhitarwar. Kushwaha was a frequent visitor to the home of the victim and claimed to love her and he was going to marry her.