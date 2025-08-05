Vigilante Groups Launch Door-to-Door Hunt for “Illegal Immigrants” in Assam’s Sivasagar

Multiple self-styled vigilante organisations in Assam’s Sivasagar district have begun coordinated door-to-door “sweeps” targeting individuals suspected of being undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants. These groups issued a collective ultimatum earlier this month demanding “Miya settlers” vacate the area by August 2, escalating tensions across Upper Assam.

Origins & Operation

Led by local bodies such as Jatiya Sangrami Sena Asom, Ahom Jatiyo Ganamancha, Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, and Jatiyo Sangrami Mahila Parishad activists blocked streets, manned checkpoints, and pressed alleged undocumented workers to produce papers or leave the district immediately. These citizens claim they are supporting ongoing state eviction drives and protecting Assam’s cultural integrity.

Political Tensions

While some back the operations as a response to long-standing immigration concerns, others condemn them as made up of communal intimidation. A delegation from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) met with the Inspector General of Police to raise alarm over threats and rising insecurity in the region. Local residents warn these actions threaten Assam’s harmony and target vulnerable minorities under the guise of legal vigilance.

BJP leaders defended the campaigns, accusing Congress of vote-bank politics and asserting illegal immigrants must not be allowed to remain without documentation. Meanwhile, opposition parties urged restraint and adherence to constitutional law.

Historical & Social Context

The operations echo older anxieties from the Assam Movement of the late 20th century, when anti-immigrant protests led to political change and the documentation-focused Assam Accord. Similar anxieties exist today, though today’s vigilantism walks critically close to communal polarization.

Sivasagar’s vigilante crackdown amplifies Assam’s long-standing immigration debate but with serious risks. While authorities must address undocumented migration, extrajudicial hunts raise questions about legality, minority targeting, and social unity.

With Assam elections approaching in 2026, how the state government reacts may determine whether stability or division prevails in this ethnically complex region.

