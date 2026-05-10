Who is S Keerthana? Sivakasi’s First Female MLA Joins Vijay Cabinet As Lone Woman Minister, Fluent In Multiple Languages

S Keerthana is one of the most talked politician in Tamil Nadu politics after she has taken oath as minister in Vijay ministry. The 29 year old is the youngest member of cabinet as well as being the only woman minister in the new government. She has been hailed for being the youngest minister but also for making history as the first woman MLA from Sivakasi. A polyglot who can speak many languages including Hindi, she is one of the young faces of politics in a Tamil Nadu which is undergoing a political wave under the leadership of Vijay. From a first time MLA to a cabinet minister, her meteoric rise in a very short span of time has made her something of a political personality to watch.

Who is S Keerthana?

S Keerthana is the newly elected MLA from Sivakasi, popularly known as the Fireworks Capital of India. She is a post graduate and came into the limelight after winning the Sivakasi Assembly seat by a margin of 11,697 votes in the recent Tamil Nadu elections.

Her inclusion in the cabinet made headlines as she is the only woman minister in the first government of Vijay. Many believe her inclusion was to make room for young faces in the government.

Why Is Her Win Historic?

Keerthana’s victory is historic because being the first woman MLA from Sivakasi, she ended almost 70 years of male dominance over Sivakasi constituency. Supporters are celebrating her win as a historic step for women in Tamil Nadu politics.

At the age of 29, she is also one of the junior-most leaders in the state cabinet, which has added to her popularity among the general public.

Why Is Her Ability To Speak Multiple Languages Discussed?

Keerthana has also attracted a lot of attention for her ability to speak multiple languages. Her proficiency in Hindi, in particular, has become a point of discussion as language politics has always been a heated topic in Tamil Nadu.

Supporters argue that her ability to communicate in multiple languages will help her reach people from outside Tamil Nadu, while critics and political analysts see it as a sign of changing attitudes among the youth in politics.

How Is Keerthana Connected to Vijay’s Political Journey?

Keerthana’s political rise is also tied to the larger political journey of TVK and actor-politician Vijay. In February 2024, Vijay launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as an alternative to the DMK and AIADMK, two parties that have dominated Tamil Nadu politics for the last 70 years.

TVK’s clean performance in the 2026 Assembly election enabled it to form a government with the help of alliances. It was considered one of the greatest political transformations in the state in years.







Shortly after the election win, Keerthana was inducted into the cabinet of Vijay on May 10, 2026 in Chennai. Her induction as the youngest minister was symbolic of TVK’s preference for nurturing first-time leaders and young leaders rather than relying solely on veterans.

What She Said On Taking Oath

Pursuant to taking oath, Keerthana reported confidence in the new government and that the new administration would lead by example in good governance.

“It’s inreal because no other state would even have such a kind of Cabinet Minister. Nobody would give us such a chance. We are going to show the world how well we can run the government,” she told PTI. Her statement echoed the excitement provoked by the creation of the new Vijay-led government and the hopes pinned on young leaders such as she.

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