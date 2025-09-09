LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka nepal-protests Bharat Rashtra Samithi airtel himachal pradesh curfew business news Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > India > VP Elections Today: Who Will Win – CP Radhakrishnan Or B Sudershan Reddy? NDA Allies Instruct MPs; BJD, SAD, BRS To Abstain From Polls

VP Elections Today: Who Will Win – CP Radhakrishnan Or B Sudershan Reddy? NDA Allies Instruct MPs; BJD, SAD, BRS To Abstain From Polls

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, as the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate and former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd.) B. Sudershan Reddy, as an INDIA bloc candidate, are in the battleground to contest in the elections to be the next vice president. CP Radhakrishnan headed for a comfortable victory.

VP Elections Today: Who Will Win - CP Radhakrishnan Or B Sudershan Reddy? NDA Allies Instruct MPs; BJD, SAD, BRS To Abstain From Polls (Photo Credit - @maha_governor and ANI)
VP Elections Today: Who Will Win - CP Radhakrishnan Or B Sudershan Reddy? NDA Allies Instruct MPs; BJD, SAD, BRS To Abstain From Polls (Photo Credit - @maha_governor and ANI)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 9, 2025 00:35:19 IST

Ahead of the Vice Presidential elections, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) held a meeting on Monday with all party MPs to discuss strategies to ensure the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, in Delhi.

IT Minister and party’s national general secretary Nara Lokesh discussed the support extended by the TDP to the NDA candidate, who is contesting against the INDIA bloc’s B Sudershan Reddy.

During the meeting, Mr Lokesh offered guidance to MPs on how to cast their votes in favour of Radhakrishnan.

In a post on X, TDP wrote, “A meeting of the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party was held under the chairmanship of Nara Lokesh, Minister for Education and IT sectors in Delhi. They discussed the upcoming Vice Presidential election tomorrow. Minister Nara Lokesh gave instructions to the MPs regarding the voting process.”

Other allies of the National Democratic Alliance also held meetings with their party MPs ahead of the vice presidential election.

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) parliamentary leader Shrikanth Shinde has instructed all party MPs to reach Delhi by Sunday night to participate in the elections.

Meanwhile, three parties, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Odisha, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of Punjab, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of Telangana, have indicated that they abstain from the polls.

The voting for the vice presidential elections is scheduled on Sept 9, 2025.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, as the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate and former Supreme Court judge (Retd.) B. Sudershan Reddy, as an INDIA bloc candidate, are in the battleground to contest in the elections to be the next vice president.

CP Radhakrishnan headed for a comfortable victory.

ALSO READ: How Is the Vice President of India Elected? Poll Scheduled On Sept 9

Tags: B sudershan reddyCP RadhakrishnanindiaNDAvp-election

RELATED News

Assam Governor recalls contributions of Bhupen Hazarika as birth centenary celebrations begin
‘India Condemns Terrorism In All Its Forms…: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Criticizes Bus Shooting In Jerusalem
'Bistirna Parore' musical voyage flagged off on Brahmaputra to mark Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary
Tripura CM Saha inaugurates 14 development projects, lays foundation stone for five projects
Chhattisgarh Investor Connect Comes To Bastar: Driving Inclusive Growth And Empowering Local Communities

LATEST NEWS

Vigor Plast IPO: Oversubscribed Or Overhyped? Here’s What Day 2 Numbers Reveal
Nepal: Committee formed to investigate Monday's violence that claimed 19 lives
Charlie Puth celebrates first wedding anniversary with Brooke Sansone at luxurious staycation
VP Elections Today: Who Will Win – CP Radhakrishnan Or B Sudershan Reddy? NDA Allies Instruct MPs; BJD, SAD, BRS To Abstain From Polls
Disney Fame Debby Ryan announces first pregnancy with husband Josh Dun
Government working to safeguard steel industry: MoS Bhupathiraju
McCullum backs Archer for Ashes, says he is going to be a huge player when we get to Australia
Research says heart attacks can actually be infectious
Political Crisis For Macron: French Govt Collapses As PM Bayrou Loses Confidence
Meta to launch Oakley-branded smart glasses
VP Elections Today: Who Will Win – CP Radhakrishnan Or B Sudershan Reddy? NDA Allies Instruct MPs; BJD, SAD, BRS To Abstain From Polls

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

VP Elections Today: Who Will Win – CP Radhakrishnan Or B Sudershan Reddy? NDA Allies Instruct MPs; BJD, SAD, BRS To Abstain From Polls

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

VP Elections Today: Who Will Win – CP Radhakrishnan Or B Sudershan Reddy? NDA Allies Instruct MPs; BJD, SAD, BRS To Abstain From Polls
VP Elections Today: Who Will Win – CP Radhakrishnan Or B Sudershan Reddy? NDA Allies Instruct MPs; BJD, SAD, BRS To Abstain From Polls
VP Elections Today: Who Will Win – CP Radhakrishnan Or B Sudershan Reddy? NDA Allies Instruct MPs; BJD, SAD, BRS To Abstain From Polls
VP Elections Today: Who Will Win – CP Radhakrishnan Or B Sudershan Reddy? NDA Allies Instruct MPs; BJD, SAD, BRS To Abstain From Polls

QUICK LINKS