VP Elections Today: Who Will Win – CP Radhakrishnan Or B Sudershan Reddy? NDA Allies Instruct MPs; BJD, SAD, BRS To Abstain From Polls

Ahead of the Vice Presidential elections, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) held a meeting on Monday with all party MPs to discuss strategies to ensure the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, in Delhi.

IT Minister and party’s national general secretary Nara Lokesh discussed the support extended by the TDP to the NDA candidate, who is contesting against the INDIA bloc’s B Sudershan Reddy.

During the meeting, Mr Lokesh offered guidance to MPs on how to cast their votes in favour of Radhakrishnan.

In a post on X, TDP wrote, “A meeting of the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party was held under the chairmanship of Nara Lokesh, Minister for Education and IT sectors in Delhi. They discussed the upcoming Vice Presidential election tomorrow. Minister Nara Lokesh gave instructions to the MPs regarding the voting process.”

Other allies of the National Democratic Alliance also held meetings with their party MPs ahead of the vice presidential election.

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) parliamentary leader Shrikanth Shinde has instructed all party MPs to reach Delhi by Sunday night to participate in the elections.

Meanwhile, three parties, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Odisha, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of Punjab, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of Telangana, have indicated that they abstain from the polls.

The voting for the vice presidential elections is scheduled on Sept 9, 2025.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, as the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate and former Supreme Court judge (Retd.) B. Sudershan Reddy, as an INDIA bloc candidate, are in the battleground to contest in the elections to be the next vice president.

CP Radhakrishnan headed for a comfortable victory.

