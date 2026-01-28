Was Ajit Pawar’s Body Identified Through His Wristwatch? Heartbreaking Reports Emerge After Maharashtra Dy CM Dies In Baramati Plane Crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tragically lost his life on Wednesday when the aircraft he was travelling in crashed near his home turf in Baramati. According to the reports, the Learjet 45, chartered from Mumbai, crash-landed at Baramati airport around 8:45 am while en route from Mumbai.

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Videos

Videos from the scene showed the aircraft engulfed in flames with multiple explosions, leaving the plane severely damaged and making immediate visual identification difficult.

Rescue teams and local police reached the site within minutes, but tragically, none of the five people on board survived. The passengers included Ajit Pawar, two personal staff members, and two crew members.

How Was Ajit Pawar’s Body Identifiied After The Baramati Plane Crash?

Ajit Pawar’s identity was later confirmed at the crash site through his wristwatch. The identification process was aided by forensic teams who assisted with recovery and formal identification. According to reports, the remains have been sent for further examination in line with standard protocol.

“The confirmation of his identity has come as a deep shock to everyone here,” agencied reported.

Ajit Pawar’s Political Career

Ajit Pawar was a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a dominant political figure in Baramati. Over decades, he had been actively involved in state and local governance, particularly in infrastructure development and cooperative sector initiatives.

He was also known for his complex political relationship with his uncle, Sharad Pawar, which had contributed to divisions within the NCP in recent years. His death marks a significant loss for the party and the region.

Maharashtra Announces State Holiday, Three Days Of Mourning

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Wednesday announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash this morning.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, CM Fadanvis said that the decision on Pawar’s last rites will be made after consulting his family.

The Chief Minister said, “Today we have declared a state holiday, and three days of state mourning have also been announced. This is a completely irreparable loss for the whole state of Maharashtra.”

Mourning Ajit Pawar’s demise, Fadnavis said that there is a “wave of sorrow” across Maharashtra. He recalled Pawar as a hardworking leader and noted his contributions to the state.

