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Home > India News > Watch: Massive Avalanche Hits Zojila Pass On Srinagar-Leh Highway, Six Killed, Five Rescued From Vehicles Buried In Snow

Watch: Massive Avalanche Hits Zojila Pass On Srinagar-Leh Highway, Six Killed, Five Rescued From Vehicles Buried In Snow

Massive avalanche hits Zojila Pass, Srinagar-Leh highway: 6 killed, 5 rescued, vehicles buried, rescue ongoing, Ladakh disaster

Massive avalanche hits Zojila Pass, Srinagar-Leh highway. (Photo: X)
Massive avalanche hits Zojila Pass, Srinagar-Leh highway. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 27, 2026 20:20:06 IST

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Watch: Massive Avalanche Hits Zojila Pass On Srinagar-Leh Highway, Six Killed, Five Rescued From Vehicles Buried In Snow

A massive avalanche struck the Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh Highway, burying several vehicles under snow.

Six people were killed, while five others were rescued and taken to the hospital, as rescue operations continue and the highway remains blocked.

(This is a breaking story..)

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Tags: avalanche accidentbreaking-newshome-hero-pos-3Srinagar-Leh highwayZojila PassZojila Pass accident death

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Watch: Massive Avalanche Hits Zojila Pass On Srinagar-Leh Highway, Six Killed, Five Rescued From Vehicles Buried In Snow

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Watch: Massive Avalanche Hits Zojila Pass On Srinagar-Leh Highway, Six Killed, Five Rescued From Vehicles Buried In Snow

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Watch: Massive Avalanche Hits Zojila Pass On Srinagar-Leh Highway, Six Killed, Five Rescued From Vehicles Buried In Snow
Watch: Massive Avalanche Hits Zojila Pass On Srinagar-Leh Highway, Six Killed, Five Rescued From Vehicles Buried In Snow
Watch: Massive Avalanche Hits Zojila Pass On Srinagar-Leh Highway, Six Killed, Five Rescued From Vehicles Buried In Snow
Watch: Massive Avalanche Hits Zojila Pass On Srinagar-Leh Highway, Six Killed, Five Rescued From Vehicles Buried In Snow

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