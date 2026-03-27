Watch: Massive Avalanche Hits Zojila Pass On Srinagar-Leh Highway, Six Killed, Five Rescued From Vehicles Buried In Snow

A massive avalanche struck the Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh Highway, burying several vehicles under snow.

Six people were killed, while five others were rescued and taken to the hospital, as rescue operations continue and the highway remains blocked.

(This is a breaking story..)

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❄️🚨Avalanche at Zojila Pass, India!

A sudden heavy snow avalanche occurred near Zero Point in Zojila today. Several passenger vehicles got trapped in snow and debris.

Authorities are assessing the situation on ground. No casualties reported so far.

Praying for the safety of… pic.twitter.com/rgmmnao2OO

— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) March 27, 2026