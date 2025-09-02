Watch: Tejashwi Yadav Dances With Youth At Patna Marine Drive, Faces Backlash Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav created a political uproar after videos emerged of him partying with young reel-makers at the newly opened Marine Drive Expressway in Patna. The videos, recorded late at night under the glare of police personnel, feature Yadav learning trendy hook steps, dancing to a Bhojpuri song, and even trying Hrithik Roshan’s signature steps. At one stage, he quipped in jest, “Hum Modi ji ko nachate hain (We can even make Modi dance to our tune),” to the amusement of the group.

The clips, posted online by his sister Rohini Acharya, soon went viral and elicited some scathing comments from netizens, many of whom were wondering about the timing of such “lighthearted behaviors” with the Bihar Assembly polls barely weeks away. “A leader’s dignity should be upheld,” one commenter said, as another unfavorably contrasted Yadav’s “masti time” campaign with the gravitas of other challenger leaders’ campaigns. Pushing back, Yadav later posted on X that the reels were impromptu, after a spontaneous drive with his nephew resulted in an unplanned run-in with local artists.

This video is viral in Instagram . Yesterday, some people were making reels on JP Ganga Path when Tejashwi Yadav’s convoy passed by, and they requested to make a reel with him. He doesn’t know how to dance, but still, he danced to make them happy.pic.twitter.com/CXWwKmPwp2 — Surbhi (@SurrbhiM) September 2, 2025

In the meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stepped up his criticism of the Election Commission during his current Voter Adhikar Yatra that kicked off from Sasaram on August 17. Gandhi charged the ruling establishment with engineering “vote theft” through Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ lists, and millions of names were being willfully deleted to deprive weak sections of their franchise.

These charges were dismissed by the Election Commission of India, with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stating the process is fully transparent and inviting Gandhi to submit an affidavit with proof or retract his statements. Gandhi refused to comply, asserting he would continue to expose what he called “systematic theft of votes” in Bihar and other states.

