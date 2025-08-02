Election Commission Rebuts Tejashwi’s ‘Name-Missing’ Claim, Terms It Factually Incorrect

The Election Commission of India on Saturday rebutted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav’s claim that his name had been omitted from the state’s draft electoral roll, terming it “factually incorrect”.

In a post on ‘X’, Tejashwi Yadav claimed that ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, nearly 65 lakh voters have been removed from the state’s draft electoral roll after the Election Commission on August 1 released the draft voter list for Bihar, following a month-long special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.

The Bihar Assembly elections are likely to be held in October or November this year. The poll body is yet to announce the schedule.

Tejashwi Yadav Claims His Name Is Missing In Draft Electoral Rolls, Poll Body Refutes The Claim

The RJD leader asked, “My name is not there in the electoral roll. How will I contest the elections?” The ECI responded to his claim, saying that Mr Yadav’s name does appear in the draft roll, listed at Serial Number 416.

Poll body sources rejected Tejaswi Yadav’s allegation that his EPIC number was changed, saying that the RJD leader used the Electoral Roll with EPIC No. RAB0456228 for filling his nomination papers on affidavit in 2020.

The sources said that RJD leader’s “baseless argument” that his name was removed from the electoral rolls has already been refuted by the Election Commission of India.

District Administration of Patna Clarifies That His Name Is In The List

The District Administration of Patna also clarified the situation and mentioned that his name is included at polling station number 204, Library Building of Bihar Animal Science University.

District Magistrate of Patna said, “It has been learned from some news sources that the name of the Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, is not in the draft voter list of special intensive revision. An investigation was conducted in this regard by the District Administration, Patna. It has become clear in this that the name of the Leader of the Opposition is recorded in the draft voter list.”

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Election Commission Refutes Rahul’s Claim of Election Rigging In 2024 Maharashtra Polls, Awaits His Response