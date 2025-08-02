Home > India > Election Commission Rebuts Tejashwi’s ‘Name-Missing’ Claim, Terms It Factually Incorrect

Election Commission Rebuts Tejashwi’s ‘Name-Missing’ Claim, Terms It Factually Incorrect

The Election Commission of India on Saturday rebutted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav’s claim that his name had been omitted from the state's draft electoral roll, terming it "factually incorrect". Tejashwi Yadav claimed that ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, nearly 65 lakh voters have been removed from the state's draft electoral roll after the Election Commission on August 1 released the draft voter list for Bihar, following a month-long special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.

Election Commission Rebuts Tejashwi's 'Name-Missing' Claim, Terms It Factually Incorrect
Election Commission Rebuts Tejashwi's 'Name-Missing' Claim, Terms It Factually Incorrect

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 2, 2025 23:59:00 IST

The Election Commission of India on Saturday rebutted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav’s claim that his name had been omitted from the state’s draft electoral roll, terming it “factually incorrect”.

In a post on ‘X’, Tejashwi Yadav claimed that ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, nearly 65 lakh voters have been removed from the state’s draft electoral roll after the Election Commission on August 1 released the draft voter list for Bihar, following a month-long special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.

The Bihar Assembly elections are likely to be held in October or November this year. The poll body is yet to announce the schedule.

Tejashwi Yadav Claims His Name Is Missing In Draft Electoral Rolls, Poll Body Refutes The Claim

The RJD leader asked, “My name is not there in the electoral roll. How will I contest the elections?” The ECI responded to his claim, saying that Mr Yadav’s name does appear in the draft roll, listed at Serial Number 416.

Poll body sources rejected Tejaswi Yadav’s allegation that his EPIC number was changed, saying that the RJD leader used the Electoral Roll with EPIC No. RAB0456228 for filling his nomination papers on affidavit in 2020. 

The sources said that RJD leader’s “baseless argument” that his name was removed from the electoral rolls has already been refuted by the Election Commission of India.

District Administration of Patna Clarifies That His Name Is In The List

The District Administration of Patna also clarified the situation and mentioned that his name is included at polling station number 204, Library Building of Bihar Animal Science University. 

District Magistrate of Patna said, “It has been learned from some news sources that the name of the Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, is not in the draft voter list of special intensive revision. An investigation was conducted in this regard by the District Administration, Patna. It has become clear in this that the name of the Leader of the Opposition is recorded in the draft voter list.” 

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Election Commission Refutes Rahul’s Claim of Election Rigging In 2024 Maharashtra Polls, Awaits His Response

Tags: bihar electionDraft Electoral Rollselection commissiontejashwi yadav

RELATED News

Election Commission Refutes Rahul’s Claim of Election Rigging In 2024 Maharashtra Polls, Awaits His Response
Assam Congress Accuses State Govt Of Deceiving On ST Status For Six Communities: What’s Behind the Allegations?
FSSAI Unveils List Of Ayurveda Aahara Products, Boosts Traditional Food Regulations
Pragya Thakur Acquitted In Malegaon Blast Case, Alleges Torture By Investigators
Massive NSUI Protest Over Scholarship Cuts, Recruitment Scams; Hundreds Detained in Delhi

LATEST NEWS

Myanmar Junta Airstrike Kills 13 in Rebel-Held Ruby Mining Town, Including Monk and Child
Election Commission Rebuts Tejashwi’s ‘Name-Missing’ Claim, Terms It Factually Incorrect
Is Priyanka Chopra Making Her Bollywood Comeback With Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here’s What We Know About Her Reunion On Love And War
Watch! President Donald Trump On Pardoning Diddy, American Rapper’s ‘Terrible Statements’ Heats Up Drama
Kyiv Mourns 31 Killed, Including 5 Children, in Deadliest Russian Attack Within Year
Kartik Aaryan’s Team Clears Azadi Utsav Rumours, Is The Bollywood Star Linked With Pakistani Event?
Olympic Champion Sha’Carri Richardson Arrested At Seattle Airport After Dispute With Christian Coleman
Ukranian Drones Target Russian Oil Facilities And military Airfields
Randy Orton Makes WWE SummerSlam History in Star-Studded Clash with Logan Paul
The Intern Korean Remake: Han So Hee As Anne Hathaway, But Who Is The Intern? Here Are The Details
Election Commission Rebuts Tejashwi’s ‘Name-Missing’ Claim, Terms It Factually Incorrect

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Election Commission Rebuts Tejashwi’s ‘Name-Missing’ Claim, Terms It Factually Incorrect

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Election Commission Rebuts Tejashwi’s ‘Name-Missing’ Claim, Terms It Factually Incorrect
Election Commission Rebuts Tejashwi’s ‘Name-Missing’ Claim, Terms It Factually Incorrect
Election Commission Rebuts Tejashwi’s ‘Name-Missing’ Claim, Terms It Factually Incorrect
Election Commission Rebuts Tejashwi’s ‘Name-Missing’ Claim, Terms It Factually Incorrect

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?