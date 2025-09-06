We want action against officials: Akhilesh Yadav on 'vote chori' allegations by BJP against SP in Kannauj

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): In the wake of ‘vote chori’ allegations by the BJP Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare Asim Arun against the Samajwadi Party, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that he wants action should be taken against officials involved in the theft.

Speaking to reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Some people passed a competitive exam and became high-ranking officials. By becoming high-ranking officials, some became MLAs by deceiving the people, and then even became ministers. They are saying that the Samajwadis did ‘Vote Chori’. If the Samajwadis did ‘Vote Chori’, then why are they (BJP) not taking action against the officials of that time? They should ask the Election Commission, their ‘Jugaad’ Commission, not to take action against such guilty officials. If no action is taken against those officials, it can be understood that they have not said the right thing. We want action against the officials.”

Earlier, BJP MLA from Kannauj Sadar Asim Arun allleged that in every booth in Kannauj, the BJP’s 10 to 12 votes are cut and added to the Samajwadi Party during the polls.

Asim Arun said, “Rahul Gandhi is trying to spread news that many people are involved in ‘vote chori’, whatever evidence he showed in Karnataka, if it is true, he should place it in front of EC and not on a public forum. In Kannauj in every booth BJP’s 10 to 12 votes are cut and the numbers more than this are added in Samajwadi’s favour. This affects the polls. To rectify this voter list will have to be combined with Aadhar cards. The quality of the voter list has to be improved. This vote theft is going on for last 10 to 20 years.”

On August 7, Rahul Gandhi held a press conference, citing internal analysis. The LoP stated that the Congress expected to win 16 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka but ended up with only nine.

He said the Congress investigated seven unexpected losses, zeroing in on Mahadevapura, where he alleged vote theft involving 100,250 votes. Presenting Congress’s research on voting in the Mahadevapura Assembly in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi alleged “vote chori” (vote theft) of 100,250 votes.

“We found 100,250 votes stolen in five different ways. Duplicate voters, fake and invalid addresses, and bulk voters in a single address, in a building with 50-60 people living. But when we go there, there is no record of those people living there. One family living in that house,” he said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to either give a declaration as per the rules or apologise to the country for his “false” allegations regarding the voter lists. (ANI)

