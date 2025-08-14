LIVE TV
Weather Alert: Schools Closed In Lucknow And Across UP Due To Heavy Rain, Delhi NCR Experiences Waterlogging

Weather Alert: Schools Closed In Lucknow And Across UP Due To Heavy Rain, Delhi NCR Experiences Waterlogging

Schools in Lucknow and nearby UP districts closed today due to heavy rain and bad weather; thunderstorm warnings issued.

Heavy Rain Across India
Heavy Rain Across India

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 14, 2025 05:57:00 IST

In a public Notification it was notified to everyone that schools will reamin close today due to headvu rain.

The notification said, ‘In view of bad weather and rain conditions in parts of the state, all government and non-government schools from classes 1 to 12 will remain closed in Lucknow today: Lucknow DM Visakh G Iyer’

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is expected Today in many districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Noida, Meerut, Gorakhpur. Additionally, more than 35 districts were been issued warnings of thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds.

Not only the UP capital, but the national capital, Delhi, and its surrounding Delhi NCR are seeing heavy showers on Thursday, August 14, breaking all weather records and bringing much-needed relief to residents from humidity and heat.

The rain that began in the morning led to waterlogging in some areas.

Rain In Delhi And Gurygram

The weather department issued the red alert early in the morning, cautioning residents about possible intense rainfall. Visuals from Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram showed continuous showers affecting normal movement in various areas. Commuters faced delays as rain poured across the region. The IMD warned that more showers could follow during the day, urging people to remain alert and take necessary precautions while traveling.

The district-wise nowcast warnings on the IMD website placed Delhi under a red alert for the next few hours, with intense rain predicted until at least 8:30 am. The alert follows earlier spells of heavy downpour earlier this week, which disrupted life in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and surrounding cities.





