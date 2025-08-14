Weather Alert: Schools Closed In Lucknow And Across UP Due To Heavy Rain, Delhi NCR Experiences Waterlogging

In a public Notification it was notified to everyone that schools will reamin close today due to headvu rain.

The notification said, ‘In view of bad weather and rain conditions in parts of the state, all government and non-government schools from classes 1 to 12 will remain closed in Lucknow today: Lucknow DM Visakh G Iyer’

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is expected Today in many districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Noida, Meerut, Gorakhpur. Additionally, more than 35 districts were been issued warnings of thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds.

Not only the UP capital, but the national capital, Delhi, and its surrounding Delhi NCR are seeing heavy showers on Thursday, August 14, breaking all weather records and bringing much-needed relief to residents from humidity and heat.

The rain that began in the morning led to waterlogging in some areas.

#WATCH | Delhi | Rain lashes several parts of the National Capital (Visuals from RK Puram Sector 10) pic.twitter.com/fEgay251EP — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2025

Rain In Delhi And Gurygram

The weather department issued the red alert early in the morning, cautioning residents about possible intense rainfall. Visuals from Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram showed continuous showers affecting normal movement in various areas. Commuters faced delays as rain poured across the region. The IMD warned that more showers could follow during the day, urging people to remain alert and take necessary precautions while traveling.

The district-wise nowcast warnings on the IMD website placed Delhi under a red alert for the next few hours, with intense rain predicted until at least 8:30 am. The alert follows earlier spells of heavy downpour earlier this week, which disrupted life in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and surrounding cities.

A drench morning for Delhi. Rain has come again. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/PUCjMj7M4Y — Ganpat Teli (@gateposts_) August 14, 2025













Read More :Delhi Wakes Up In Dark With Fresh Spell Of Rain, IMD Issues Rain Alert