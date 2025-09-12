Weather Today, 12 September 2025: Check The Weather Update Of Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar

Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning on Friday with partly cloudy skies and no rainfall forecast for the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted surface winds blowing at 20–30 kmph, with occasional gusts reaching up to 40 kmph. Officials said rainfall may return on September 13 and 14, but the city will remain mostly dry this week. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will stay around 24 to 26 degrees Celsius. Weather conditions over the last 24 hours remained near normal with south-westerly winds.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 111 at 8 am on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This places the city’s air quality in the ‘moderate’ category. Experts said wind speed played a role in dispersing pollutants and improving air conditions.

Rainfall Predictions for Different Regions

In East and Central India, Odisha and Chhattisgarh may receive heavy showers, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may see very heavy rainfall.

In West India, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra are expected to face heavy to very heavy rain.

Konkan and Goa will likely witness intense rainfall from September 13.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in Northwest India may also receive showers. In South India,

Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Karnataka districts are predicted to get heavy rainfall.

Mumbai will see a partly cloudy sky on Friday, with light showers expected in the city and its suburbs, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the latest updates, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24.2 degrees Celsius. At the same time, the Colaba observatory reported a high of 31.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.4 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh Reports Heavy Rains and Losses

Heavy rainfall continued in Himachal Pradesh, causing widespread damage and disruptions across the state. The State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) confirmed that the monsoon death toll has climbed to 380 as of September 11.

Authorities reported 577 blocked roads, including stretches of NH-3, NH-305, and NH-503A. Over 598 power transformers and 367 water supply schemes have also been affected. Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts remain the worst hit. A yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued in isolated areas for the weekend.

Monsoon Toll Rises in Himachal Pradesh

The state recorded a total loss of ₹4,313 crore since the monsoon began on June 20. Of the 380 deaths, 48 occurred in landslides, 17 in cloudbursts, 11 in flash floods, and 165 in road accidents.

Officials said 40 people remain missing. Relief and restoration work continues in the affected districts with rescue teams deployed to clear blocked roads and restore electricity and water supply.

Telangana Sees Intense Downpour

Telangana faced heavy downpours on Thursday, with several districts recording significant rainfall. Gunegal in Ranga Reddy district received 179.5 mm of rain, while Medak town reported 178.8 mm. In Hyderabad, Hayatnagar recorded 114 mm, and Bandlaguda measured 45.8 mm. The downpour caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and disrupted major traffic routes. Authorities deployed emergency teams to clear flooded roads and restore normal movement in the city.

IMD Issues Rainfall and Thunderstorm Warnings Across States

The IMD issued warnings for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in several states between September 12 and 13. Coastal and offshore regions are expected to experience squally conditions. Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and northeastern states are likely to face thunderstorms with lightning. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

