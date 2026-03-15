Weather Today: Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR; Check Weather Forecast For Noida, Ghaziabad, Haryana, Agra, Jammu, Punjab

Today’s Weather: Light rain showers were reported in parts of the national capital on Sunday morning, bringing pleasant weather after several days of high temperatures.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am. Visuals from Pandit Pant Marg and Ferozeshah Road showed rain-soaked streets as residents moved about amid the light drizzle.

Today’s Weather in Delhi

IMD forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms on March 15 and 16, with no warning for the rest of the week yet in New Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the national capital. (Visuals from Pandit Pant Marg) pic.twitter.com/xicQKSN43u — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2026







This would bring relief from the heat to the residents, as many areas recorded temperatures over 30 °C yesterday. According to IMD, on Saturday, temperature recordings across five key stations showed that Ridge recorded the highest temperature at 33.8°C, followed by Lodi Road at 33.0°C and Ayanagar at 32.8°C. Safdarjung and Palam recorded slightly lower maximums of 32.6°C and 31.5°C. All stations experienced a significant negative change in temperature, with Palam seeing the largest drop of -3.6, while the Ridge had the smallest at -2.8.

Weather Report: Noida

Noida is likely to experience a thunderstorm in the morning, after which hazy conditions are expected to persist throughout the day. The maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 30°C, while the minimum may settle near 17°C. The real-feel temperature will remain close to 30°C, with air quality expected to stay in the very unhealthy category.

Weather Update: Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Meerut, and several other districts in Uttar Pradesh experienced rain accompanied by strong winds. According to the Meteorological Department, light hailstorms are also possible in some districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Meerut also experienced a change in the weather on Sunday morning, with heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. Rain is forecast for approximately 30 districts in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Weather Report: Gurugaon

The light showers provided relief from the recent spell of warm weather in Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida, and Greater Noida in the early morning. More rainfall is likely in parts of the region later in the day.

The weather agency also issued a yellow alert for Sunday, cautioning about light rainfall accompanied by guest winds and predicting a further drop in temperatures over the coming days.

Weather Forecast: Agra

Winds have been blowing in Agra for the past three days. As a result, the maximum temperature has dropped by 4.9°C. The winds have been cooling since Sunday morning, providing relief from the heat and a slight chill. Today’s temperature in Agra was around 18°C.

According to the Meteorological Department, Agra may experience drizzle accompanied by strong winds on March 15th.

Today’s Weather: Jammy

Higher altitude areas around Srinagar are likely to witness snowfall and cloudy conditions due to the influence of western disturbances affecting Jammu and Kashmir. The minimum temperature is expected to drop to around -10°C, while the maximum may reach about 3°C, keeping the weather extremely cold in the region.

The fresh spell of snowfall in the higher reaches may also impact visibility and travel conditions.

Also Read: Noida Traffic Police Issue Advisory, Urge Commuters To Check Out THESE Alternate Routes Near Dalit Prerna Sthal On March 15