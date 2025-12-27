LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada israel 3 women stabbed paris ISIS Nigeria Chandni Chowk Fire Delhi HC bail ind vs sl women Lalit Modi amrit mondal canada
LIVE TV
Home > India > Weather Update Today: Very Dense Fog Likely In North India, IMD Issues Rainfall Alert In…

Weather Update Today: Very Dense Fog Likely In North India, IMD Issues Rainfall Alert In…

The fog which does not give up and the winter chill might last until the end of December thus affecting daily life and making the health risks higher for the vulnerable groups like the elderly and infants.

Weather Update Today (Image Credit: ANI via X)
Weather Update Today (Image Credit: ANI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 27, 2025 05:30:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Weather Update Today: Very Dense Fog Likely In North India, IMD Issues Rainfall Alert In…

The winter season has caused a significant drop in temperature in big portions of North India, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already put out warnings for very dense fog over a number of states. During the next few days, fog is expected to cover the areas of Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab, and it will reduce visibility sharply in those areas at night and in the early morning. In addition to the hazards of difficult travel, very dense fog has thrown most areas into even colder conditions, with many suffering from temperatures below normal and no sunshine at all because of the clouds and mist that have been hanging around.

You Might Be Interested In

Weather Update Today

Not only fog but also, the IMD has mentioned rain and snowfall warnings for the Western Himalayas. These regions, particularly Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, are to see the effects of winter weather systems that will bring precipitation in an intermittent manner. As the Chillai Kalan, 40 days of Kasmir’s harsh winter, commences, both rain and snow could result in a heavy impact on the daily life and travel of higher altitude areas, which would lead to the issuance of motorist and tourist advisories. Meanwhile, extremely thick fog has made its way over a vast area in the northern part of the country where it has already caused transportation delays such as the situation in Chandigarh and Kanpur where flights and trains have been delayed due to the low visibility that is below the safe level.

Weather Update Today Delhi

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) Delhi was 414 at around 5 AM today. It is advised by the authorities that the travelers should be careful and check the train and flight schedules before heading out especially during the early morning and late night hours when the fog is very thick. Additionally, cold day and cold wave conditions might still be experienced in certain areas which will hence keep the temperatures low in the states of Delhi Haryana, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. The fog which does not give up and the winter chill might last until the end of December thus affecting daily life and making the health risks higher for the vulnerable groups like the elderly and infants.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Chandni Chowk Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Kucha Rehman Area, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 5:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Delhi Air Quality todayDelhi AQI todaydelhi weather updatehome-hero-pos-15IMD Alertweather update today

RELATED News

Unnao Rape Case: CBI Files SLP In Supreme Court, Challenges Delhi HC Bail Order For Kuldeep Sengar

‘Forced To Beg Before India’: Strong ‘Boycott Thailand’ Calls Echo On Social Media, Tourism To Suffer As Millions Of Indians Visit Each Year

Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Mapusa Court Extends Police Custody of Luthra Brothers Till December 29

MEA Breaks Silence After Viral Video Captures ‘Two Biggest Fugitives Of India’ Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya Partying Abroad; Says, ‘We Will…’

‘Fair Skin Ka Raaz Na Toh Koi Cream Hai Na Koi…..’: Dhruv Rathee Stirs Another Controversy After Commenting On Bollywood Celebrities’ Skin Complexion, Fans Hit Back Hard

LATEST NEWS

Manchester United Move Up The Premier League Table After 1-0 Win Over Newcastle With Patrick Dorgu’s Incredible Opener

From Anil Kumble To Shane Warne: Top 5 Bowlers Fastest To 450 Test Wickets

Israel Makes Historic Move, Becomes First Country To Officially Recognise Somaliland

Paris Metro Knife Attack: Three Women Stabbed At Three Different Stations, Suspect Arrested

Stranger Things 5 Episode 8: Netflix Release Date And Streaming Details Revealed, Everything You Need to Know

US Warns Of More Strikes Against ISIS In Nigeria: Pete Hegseth Says ‘More To Come’, Nigerian Minister Confirms ‘Joint Ongoing Operations’

‘About 90%…’: Zelensky Gives Big Update On 20-Point Peace Plan, To Meet Trump On Sunday For Talks On Ending Russia War

IND-W vs SL-W: Shafali Verma Sets New Benchmark In Women’s T20I, Breaks Smriti Mandhana’s Record Of…

IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I: Shafali Verma’s Half-Century Powers India Women To 3-0 Series Lead Against Sri Lanka Women

Deepti Sharma Creates History vs Sri Lanka, Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In Women’s T20Is

Weather Update Today: Very Dense Fog Likely In North India, IMD Issues Rainfall Alert In…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Weather Update Today: Very Dense Fog Likely In North India, IMD Issues Rainfall Alert In…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Weather Update Today: Very Dense Fog Likely In North India, IMD Issues Rainfall Alert In…
Weather Update Today: Very Dense Fog Likely In North India, IMD Issues Rainfall Alert In…
Weather Update Today: Very Dense Fog Likely In North India, IMD Issues Rainfall Alert In…
Weather Update Today: Very Dense Fog Likely In North India, IMD Issues Rainfall Alert In…

QUICK LINKS