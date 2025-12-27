Weather Update Today: Very Dense Fog Likely In North India, IMD Issues Rainfall Alert In…

The winter season has caused a significant drop in temperature in big portions of North India, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already put out warnings for very dense fog over a number of states. During the next few days, fog is expected to cover the areas of Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab, and it will reduce visibility sharply in those areas at night and in the early morning. In addition to the hazards of difficult travel, very dense fog has thrown most areas into even colder conditions, with many suffering from temperatures below normal and no sunshine at all because of the clouds and mist that have been hanging around.

Weather Update Today

Not only fog but also, the IMD has mentioned rain and snowfall warnings for the Western Himalayas. These regions, particularly Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, are to see the effects of winter weather systems that will bring precipitation in an intermittent manner. As the Chillai Kalan, 40 days of Kasmir’s harsh winter, commences, both rain and snow could result in a heavy impact on the daily life and travel of higher altitude areas, which would lead to the issuance of motorist and tourist advisories. Meanwhile, extremely thick fog has made its way over a vast area in the northern part of the country where it has already caused transportation delays such as the situation in Chandigarh and Kanpur where flights and trains have been delayed due to the low visibility that is below the safe level.

Weather Update Today Delhi

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) Delhi was 414 at around 5 AM today. It is advised by the authorities that the travelers should be careful and check the train and flight schedules before heading out especially during the early morning and late night hours when the fog is very thick. Additionally, cold day and cold wave conditions might still be experienced in certain areas which will hence keep the temperatures low in the states of Delhi Haryana, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. The fog which does not give up and the winter chill might last until the end of December thus affecting daily life and making the health risks higher for the vulnerable groups like the elderly and infants.

