Home > India > What Happened At Ayodhya's Ram Mandir? Kashmir Man Held After Attempting To Offer Namaz Inside Temple Complex, Slogans Allegedly Raised

What Happened At Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir? Kashmir Man Held After Attempting To Offer Namaz Inside Temple Complex, Slogans Allegedly Raised

Ram Mandir Ayodhya: A man from Kashmir, Ahmed Sheikh, was detained after allegedly attempting to offer namaz inside the high-security temple complex. Some reports say three individuals were involved and were stopped near the Sita Rasoi area.

Kashmir man detained at Ayodhya Ram Mandir over alleged namaz attempt. Photos: X.
Kashmir man detained at Ayodhya Ram Mandir over alleged namaz attempt. Photos: X.

Last updated: January 10, 2026 16:55:19 IST

What Happened At Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir? Kashmir Man Held After Attempting To Offer Namaz Inside Temple Complex, Slogans Allegedly Raised

Ram Mandir Ayodhya: A man from Kashmir was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to offer namaz inside the high-security Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya, according to NewsX sources.

According to sources, the individual has been identified as Ahmed Sheikh, a 55-year-old resident of Shopian district in Kashmir. However, his Aadhar ID shows his name as  Ab Ahad Sheikh. According to the reports, the man entered the Ram Mandir premises on Friday. After visiting the shrine, he reportedly sat near the Sita Rasoi area, where he was allegedly preparing to offer namaz.

Reports Point to Presence of Three Individuals At Ram Mandir Ayodhya

However, other reports present a different account of the incident. According to these versions, three people entered the Ram Janmabhoomi complex on Saturday morning and allegedly attempted to offer namaz before being stopped by security personnel.

Also Read: Who Is the Suspect in Jaipur Accident? ‘People Ran for Their Lives’ as Speeding Audi Mows Down Pedestrians, Leaving 1 Dead, 16 Injured

The reports state that the group comprised two young men and one girl, all of whom claimed to be residents of Kashmir. Eyewitnesses reportedly found the trio’s behaviour suspicious, following which security personnel intervened.

Entry Through Gate D1 Of Ram Mandir Ayodhya, Detention Near Sita Rasoi

As per the reports citing eyewitness accounts, the two young men and the girl entered the Ram Temple complex through Gate D1. One of the young men allegedly sat down to offer namaz near Sita Rasoi, located approximately 200 metres from the main temple, before being taken into custody by police.

One of the girls has reportedly been identified as Sofia. The identity of the third individual has not been disclosed. The young men were reportedly wearing traditional Kashmiri attire.

Allegations of Slogans Raised At Ram Mandir Ayodhya

People present at the scene claimed that the individuals began raising slogans after being stopped by security personnel. Some reports citing sources also alleged that the man detained earlier raised slogans when confronted. However, officials noted that these claims have not been officially confirmed.

Security personnel noticed the alleged actions and intervened immediately, detaining the individual(s) before handing them over to local police for questioning. 

During preliminary checks, police reportedly recovered items such as cashews and raisins from one of the detained individuals. Sources said the man told investigators that he was travelling to Ajmer, though this claim is being verified.

Makar Sankranti At Ram Mandir Ayodhya

Ayodhya is preparing for Makar Sankranti celebrations next week, which are expected to draw massive crowds at Ram Mandir.

The Special Security Force (SSF) is currently responsible for the security of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex and the temple. Officials said that around 200 personnel have been deployed to safeguard the premises.

Also Read: ‘Hijab-Clad Daughter As PM’: Owaisi Hails Indian Constitution, BJP Dares AIMIM Chief On Pasmanda Muslim Leadership

First published on: Jan 10, 2026 4:54 PM IST
What Happened At Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir? Kashmir Man Held After Attempting To Offer Namaz Inside Temple Complex, Slogans Allegedly Raised

QUICK LINKS