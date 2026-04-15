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Home > India News > What Is Delimitation And Why Is INDIA Bloc Opposing It? Nirmala Sitharaman Asks ‘Why Fear’ As Mamata Banerjee Calls It ‘Divisive’

What Is Delimitation And Why Is INDIA Bloc Opposing It? Nirmala Sitharaman Asks ‘Why Fear’ As Mamata Banerjee Calls It ‘Divisive’

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the delimitation process will involve consultations with all political parties, amid opposition concerns over lack of discussion.

What is Delimitation and Why Now? (Photos: ANI)
What is Delimitation and Why Now? (Photos: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 15, 2026 16:31:30 IST

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What Is Delimitation And Why Is INDIA Bloc Opposing It? Nirmala Sitharaman Asks ‘Why Fear’ As Mamata Banerjee Calls It ‘Divisive’

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday sought to calm concerns over the proposed delimitation process, saying that the Delimitation Commission will consult all political parties before taking any final call. Speaking to ANI in Purba Bardhaman, she also launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks that delimitation could “divide” the state.

Sitharaman questioned Banerjee’s opposition, linking it to the issue of women’s reservation. “Is she suggesting that women will have to wait any longer, and she would not cooperate? Let her say that openly. I challenge her,” she said. She further accused Banerjee of “putting fear in the minds of people” and asked whether she was trying to block reservation for women.

What is Delimitation and Why It Matters

Delimitation is the process of redrawing the boundaries of parliamentary and assembly constituencies based on population changes. It is carried out under Article 82 of the Constitution and ensures that each constituency has roughly equal representation. The exercise also plays a key role in implementing policies like the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures.

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The government is planning to implement women’s reservation before the 2029 General Elections. For that, it is considering amendments to delink the delimitation process from the 2027 census. At present, the Lok Sabha has 543 seats, but proposals suggest this number could go up significantly.

Why Opposition Parties Are Raising Concerns

Several opposition parties, including those in the INDIA bloc, have raised concerns over the delimitation exercise, alleging lack of consultation and transparency. They argue that increasing seats may not be done on a pro-rata basis for all states, which could alter political representation and disadvantage some regions.

Mamata Banerjee has been one of the most vocal critics. She alleged that the Centre is trying to push delimitation without proper debate and claimed it could be used to “divide Bengal.” Speaking at an election rally, she said, “Elections are going on, and in the middle of that, they are bringing the Delimitation Bill. This was not even debated.”

Centre vs Bengal: War of Words Intensifies

Responding strongly, Nirmala Sitharaman dismissed fears around the process and clarified that the proposed increase to 850 Lok Sabha seats is only a maximum cap. “There will be a delimitation committee for every state, and it will talk to all parties. Then only a call will be taken. So why is the fear?” she asked.

She also criticised Banerjee’s governance, saying, “You have a fear of the Election Commission, Parliament, and every law which is passed. Even if money is sitting in Delhi, you don’t use it. Mamata Banerjee, please say what is your idea of governance?”

Big Changes Proposed Ahead of 2029 Elections

According to sources, the Centre is considering increasing Lok Sabha seats to 850, with 815 seats for states and 35 for Union Territories. This would mark nearly a 50 per cent rise from the current strength of 543 seats. The proposal has added urgency to the debate around delimitation and representation.

The Centre has also called a special sitting of Parliament from April 16 to 18 to discuss key legislative matters, including possible changes linked to delimitation and the implementation of women’s reservation.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Will Bihar’s New CM Samrat Choudhary Put An End To Liquor Ban In State? Calls to Repeal Liquor Ban Intensify As Leaders Cite Annual Rs.30,000 Crore Loss And Enforcement Challenges   

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What Is Delimitation And Why Is INDIA Bloc Opposing It? Nirmala Sitharaman Asks ‘Why Fear’ As Mamata Banerjee Calls It ‘Divisive’

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What Is Delimitation And Why Is INDIA Bloc Opposing It? Nirmala Sitharaman Asks ‘Why Fear’ As Mamata Banerjee Calls It ‘Divisive’

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What Is Delimitation And Why Is INDIA Bloc Opposing It? Nirmala Sitharaman Asks ‘Why Fear’ As Mamata Banerjee Calls It ‘Divisive’
What Is Delimitation And Why Is INDIA Bloc Opposing It? Nirmala Sitharaman Asks ‘Why Fear’ As Mamata Banerjee Calls It ‘Divisive’
What Is Delimitation And Why Is INDIA Bloc Opposing It? Nirmala Sitharaman Asks ‘Why Fear’ As Mamata Banerjee Calls It ‘Divisive’
What Is Delimitation And Why Is INDIA Bloc Opposing It? Nirmala Sitharaman Asks ‘Why Fear’ As Mamata Banerjee Calls It ‘Divisive’

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