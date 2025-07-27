What Is Gyan Bharatam Mission? PM Modi Launches For Digitising Ancient Manuscripts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ‘Gyan Bharatam Mission’ initiative for digitising ancient manuscripts on Sunday.

His announcement was made during the 124th episode of the monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ which aired today. The Prime Minister said that under the Gyan Bharatam Mission, a National Digital Repository, students and teachers would be able to connect with India’s knowledge and tradition.

Thiru Mani Maran has been at the forefront of a noteworthy initiative to preserve and popularise the great Tamil manuscripts and culture. Digitising manuscripts is a key priority for our Government too and we have launched an important exercise in this regard. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/235wqj8vU1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2025

The PM further said that a National Digital Repository will be created, where students and researchers from all over the world will be able to connect with India’s ancient knowledge.

What Is Gyan Bharatam Mission?

The ‘Gyan Bharatam Mission’ is an initiative, recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the digitalisation of Indian manuscripts. The initiative was introduced in the Union Budget this year.

For this purpose, PM said, a National Digital Repository will be created, where students and researchers from all over the world will be able to connect with India’s knowledge tradition.

Budgetary Provision For Manuscripts Initiative

In the 2025-26 Budget, the Union Government increased the financial allocation for the manuscripts’ initiative from Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 60 crore.

The Prime Minister further hailed the UNESCO move to recognise 12 Maratha forts as World Heritage Sites and highlighted that every fort was part of a historical event.

He said, “UNESCO has recognised 12 Maratha forts as World Heritage Sites. 11 forts are in Maharashtra, and one fort is in Tamil Nadu. Every fort has a page of history attached to it, and every stone has witnessed a historical event.

