LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Amit Malviya Ujjain Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Amit Malviya Ujjain Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Amit Malviya Ujjain Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Amit Malviya Ujjain Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Amit Malviya Ujjain Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Amit Malviya Ujjain Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Amit Malviya Ujjain Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Amit Malviya Ujjain Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘What Nonsense Is This?’ Angry Netizens React After Woman Hurls Casteist Slur, Waves Slipper At Man During Train Seat Fight; Appreciate His ‘Tight Reply’ | Watch

‘What Nonsense Is This?’ Angry Netizens React After Woman Hurls Casteist Slur, Waves Slipper At Man During Train Seat Fight; Appreciate His ‘Tight Reply’ | Watch

Train seat fight goes viral after woman allegedly hurls casteist slurs and waves slipper at man; angry netizens say “Only a man can tolerate this much.”

Train seat fight goes viral after woman allegedly hurls casteist slurs. (Photo: X)
Train seat fight goes viral after woman allegedly hurls casteist slurs. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 13, 2026 18:01:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘What Nonsense Is This?’ Angry Netizens React After Woman Hurls Casteist Slur, Waves Slipper At Man During Train Seat Fight; Appreciate His ‘Tight Reply’ | Watch

A video showing a heated argument between a woman and a young man on a train has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and a wider debate about caste discrimination and violence in public spaces.

The altercation reportedly began over a seat dispute inside a train coach, but quickly escalated when the woman allegedly started hurling casteist slurs and verbal abuses at the man. In the viral clip circulating online, the woman can also be seen waving a slipper in a threatening manner, which further intensified the confrontation.

Argument Escalates on Train

According to social media users who shared the video, the young man initially tried to remain calm while the woman continued shouting at him. However, as the argument escalated and the alleged verbal abuse continued, the situation turned physical.

You Might Be Interested In



In another clip reportedly from the same incident, the man is seen retaliating after the woman allegedly used offensive language directed at him and his family. The confrontation soon drew the attention of other passengers inside the coach.

The exact location and time of the incident have not been officially confirmed, and it is unclear whether railway authorities such as the Railway Protection Force (RPF) or Government Railway Police (GRP) intervened during the altercation.

Social Media Divided

The video has triggered strong reactions online, with many users condemning the alleged casteist remarks while also debating the issue of physical retaliation.

Several users expressed sympathy for the man, saying he had tolerated repeated abuse before reacting.



One user wrote, “What nonsense is this woman talking? Only a man can tolerate this much.”

Another user commented that tolerance has limits, arguing that continuous verbal humiliation could provoke anyone. “A person can only endure so much. When someone repeatedly insults your dignity and family, there comes a breaking point,” the user wrote.

Debate Over Violence and Caste Discrimination

While some people praised the man’s response as a “tight reply” to humiliation, others stressed that violence cannot be justified, even if the provocation involved casteist abuse.

Critics pointed out that the incident highlights the deep-rooted problem of caste discrimination that still exists in Indian society, especially when such language is openly used in public spaces.

Many users also urged authorities to take action against caste-based abuse, which is punishable under Indian law.

Viral Video Raises Broader Concerns

The viral train incident has once again sparked conversations about public behavior, caste sensitivity, and conflict resolution in crowded spaces like trains.

As the video continues to circulate widely on platforms such as X and Instagram, many are calling for accountability and urging people to maintain respect and restraint during disputes.

ALSO READ: ‘Matter Of Concern’: Petroleum Ministry Urges Citizens Not To Panic Buy Amid West Asia Crisis, Petrol And Diesel Supply Stable

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 6:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: casteist slur train incidenthome-hero-pos-13train viral videoviral train argument Indiaviral videoWoman viral video

RELATED News

‘Matter Of Concern’: Petroleum Ministry Urges Citizens Not To Panic Buy Amid West Asia Crisis, Petrol And Diesel Supply Stable

NXT SUMMIT 2026: UK MP Dan Carden Hails India’s UPI As Global Benchmark For Digital Public Infrastructure: ‘Built For Inclusion, Not Extraction’

Ladli Behna Yojana 34th Installment Out Today: Here’s How Women Can Check If ₹1500 Has Been Received- Check Your Status Here

‘Boycott America, Israel’: Massive Protest Erupts at Lucknow’s Bara Imambara After Jumma Namaz Over Iran Conflict; Security Tightened Across UP

‘Laapataa Ladies’ In Real Life? Newly-Wed Woman Flees From A Bus Stand After Sending Husband To Buy Pakoras In Uttar Pradesh, Cops Review CCTV Footage For Hints

LATEST NEWS

T20 World Cup 2026 Hero Sanju Samson Seen At Local Shop In Kerala, Fans Line Up For Selfies | Watch

‘What Nonsense Is This?’ Angry Netizens React After Woman Hurls Casteist Slur, Waves Slipper At Man During Train Seat Fight; Appreciate His ‘Tight Reply’ | Watch

BEU Result 2026 Announced for UG, PG Courses: Steps to Download Scorecard at beu-bih.ac.in

Kapoor Family COPYRIGHTS Rishi Kapoor’s Name To Protect His Legacy: Legal Steps, Commercial Restrictions, and What Fans Need to Know

Pakistani Players Sold and Unsold at The Hundred 2026 Auction – Full List

CBSE Prepares Schools for National Foundational Learning Study as PARAKH Launches Digital Grade 3 Evaluation

LPG Cylinder Crisis Sparks Meme Fest On Social Media: Netizens Say, ‘Sunaar Ki Dukaan Pe Milega’, Induction Stove Steals The Limelight

Gold Rate Today, March 13: Check City-Wise 18K, 22K, 24K Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai As MCX Gold Slips Below ₹1.6 Lakh

Suzuki Introduces Pearl Grace White Colour For Burgman Street EX: 21.5-Litre Storage, 124cc Engine And Attractive Styling — Check Details And Price

MP Police SI Result 2026 Out on esb.mp.gov.in: Download Merit List, And Scorecard Here

‘What Nonsense Is This?’ Angry Netizens React After Woman Hurls Casteist Slur, Waves Slipper At Man During Train Seat Fight; Appreciate His ‘Tight Reply’ | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘What Nonsense Is This?’ Angry Netizens React After Woman Hurls Casteist Slur, Waves Slipper At Man During Train Seat Fight; Appreciate His ‘Tight Reply’ | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘What Nonsense Is This?’ Angry Netizens React After Woman Hurls Casteist Slur, Waves Slipper At Man During Train Seat Fight; Appreciate His ‘Tight Reply’ | Watch
‘What Nonsense Is This?’ Angry Netizens React After Woman Hurls Casteist Slur, Waves Slipper At Man During Train Seat Fight; Appreciate His ‘Tight Reply’ | Watch
‘What Nonsense Is This?’ Angry Netizens React After Woman Hurls Casteist Slur, Waves Slipper At Man During Train Seat Fight; Appreciate His ‘Tight Reply’ | Watch
‘What Nonsense Is This?’ Angry Netizens React After Woman Hurls Casteist Slur, Waves Slipper At Man During Train Seat Fight; Appreciate His ‘Tight Reply’ | Watch

QUICK LINKS