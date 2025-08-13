LIVE TV
Home > India > When Is Janmashtami 2025? Date, Puja Timings And Significance Explained

When Is Janmashtami 2025? Date, Puja Timings And Significance Explained

Janmashtami 2025, celebrating Lord Krishna’s birth, will be observed on Aug 15 (Smarta) and Aug 16 (Vaishnav). Nishita Puja is on Aug 16 from 12:04–12:47 am. Devotees fast, decorate idols, sing bhajans, and recall Krishna’s life and teachings.

Celebrate the divine birth of Lord Krishna this Janmashtami 2025 with devotion, music, and joy.
Celebrate the divine birth of Lord Krishna this Janmashtami 2025 with devotion, music, and joy.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 13, 2025 13:13:00 IST

Janmashtami is an awaited Hindu festival celebrated every year. This time, the festival will be celebrated with colours and vibrancy across India. This festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna, who is considered in Hinduism as the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. By all accounts, Krishna is renowned for his charm and intellect. 

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapada starts at 11:49 pm of August 15th and continues until 9:34 pm of August 16th. Janmashtami will thus be observed on both these days this year, by different sects:
August 15: According to Rohini Nakshatra, Smarta Sampradaya (householders who worship the Panchdev) will be observing.

August 16: Vaishnav Sampradaya (devotees of Lord Vishnu) will follow as per Udaya Tithi, sunrise time.

Janmashtami 2025 Puja Timings

Nishita Puja Muhurat: August 16, 12:04 am to 12:47 am (43 minutes)

Brahma Muhurta: 4:24 am to 5:07 am

Vijay Muhurat: 2:37 pm to 3:30 pm

Twilight Muhurat: 7:00 pm to 7:22 pm

How Janmashtami is Celebrated

Devotees fast all day-long, break it after midnight, and dress up the idols of Balakrishna in new attire, ornaments, and flowers. The streets are lit with oil lamps, conch-shells are blown, and processions are taken along the road with a cradle of Krishna. Dahi handi celebrations are also held in most places, with young men forming human pyramids to break pots of curd, celebrating Krishna’s childhood frolicking. The Legend Behind Janmashtami Krishna’s birth is as much a miracle as it is inspiring.

According to the Bhagavata Purana, the Mathura king Kamsa threw his sister, Devaki, and her husband, Vasudeva, into prison following a prediction that their eighth child would be his killer. Kamsa managed to kill their first six sons, but the seventh, Balarama, was secretly transferred to the womb of Rohini. On the night of the birth of Krishna, the gates of the prison by the will of God opened. Vasudeva carried the new-born safely across to Gokul from the river Yamuna, shielded by the king of snakes Shesha, where he was raised in safety. 

ALSO READ: Janmashtami Splendour: Rituals And Festivities That Bring Krishna’s Birth To Life

Tags: janmashtamiJanmashtami 2025Lord Krishna birth

