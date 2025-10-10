Who Is Amneet P. Kumar? The IAS Officer Fighting For Justice After Her Husband’s Tragic Death In Haryana, What Does She Have To Say?

Who is Amneet P. Kumar?

Meet Amneet P. Kumar – the IAS officer of the Haryana cadre and a woman who is anything but ordinary and who is of the 2001 batch. At present, she is working as a Commissioner and Secretary at the Department of Foreign Cooperation in the Government of Haryana, that is, she is the one who makes the art of international diplomacy look simple.

Amneet is also the wife of the late IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, whose untimely and controversial death has rocked the system. When he died, she was in Japan with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on an official mission – diplomacy on the one hand, disaster on the other.

She is now a person who is back, not only as an officer, but as a woman who is no longer content with her job, but an officer who wants justice. She is opting to speak up in a system of silence. Composed, calm, and courageous, Amneet P. Kumar is a name that can be remembered.

Wait, we are only beginning with this story.

Background Of The Incident

Y. Puran Kumar, a Haryana senior IPS officer, was killed in what is being termed an alleged suicide, but his wife, IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, is not swallowing the official silence. This was not, as she says, a personal tragedy, but the tragic outcome of years of constant harassment, caste-based discrimination, and institutional bullying.

She does not merely mourn; she is struggling. Amneet is screaming in a world where people speak in whispers rather than ask questions. And when you believe that this is only another case file, then you are mistaken – as she is making grief a battle cry for justice.

Key Allegations Made By Amneet P. Kumar

1. Harassment and Discrimination

She alleged that her husband faced years of systematic persecution , including:

, including: Caste-based discrimination Targeted mental harassment Public humiliation Atrocities by senior officers

She claimed that her husband had shared with her in 2023 that a conspiracy was being hatched to falsely implicate him with fabricated evidence .

that a was being hatched to falsely implicate him with . She pointed to a case involving a liquor contractor and a head constable in Rohtak, alleging that her husband was being framed.

2. Accused Officials Named

In her police complaint, she named: Shatrujeet Singh Kapur , Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana Narendra Bijarniya , Superintendent of Police (SP), Rohtak

She has accused them of abetting her husband’s suicide.

3. Suicide Note as Evidence

She described the suicide note as a: “Document of broken spirit” Dying declaration Crucial piece of evidence in establishing culpability

She alleged that the Chandigarh Police ignored important details in the note implicating powerful individuals.

4. Demands for Justice

She has requested: Immediate registration of an FIR Charges including abetment to suicide and provisions under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act Suspension and arrest of the officers named in the suicide note Permanent security for her and her children

She has expressed concern that: Powerful individuals may tamper with evidence Witnesses could be intimidated She or her family could be falsely implicated or maligned



5. Letter to the Chief Minister

She submitted a formal memorandum and complaint to the Chief Minister of Haryana , alleging: Institutional interference Undue influence to stall action against the accused A lack of serious investigation into the content of the suicide note



6. Broader Appeal for Justice

She has framed this issue as more than personal, stating: “My children deserve answers. My husband’s decades of public service deserve dignity, not silence.” She sees the matter as a test of institutional integrity and the justice system .



Allegations Made By IAS Amneet P. Kumar At A Glance

DGP Shatrughan Kapoor and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia forced her husband to commit suicide. The officials publicly tortured and humiliated her husband. On the DGP’s instructions, a conspiracy was hatched and an FIR was lodged against her husband’s staff in Rohtak. When contacted, the DGP downplayed the matter, and the SP did not answer the phone. Officers resorted to caste-based abuses, exclusion from places of worship in police premises, and caste-based discrimination. Senior officers misused their positions and mentally tortured her husband. If the accused are not arrested, they will destroy evidence, influence witnesses, and obstruct the investigation.

(With Inputs From FIR, SOURCES AND NewX On Ground Reporters)

