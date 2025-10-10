LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan business news philippines haryana Gaza Deal bihar news Arshad Warsi ali khamenei Air Force Day pakistan business news philippines haryana Gaza Deal bihar news Arshad Warsi ali khamenei Air Force Day pakistan business news philippines haryana Gaza Deal bihar news Arshad Warsi ali khamenei Air Force Day pakistan business news philippines haryana Gaza Deal bihar news Arshad Warsi ali khamenei Air Force Day
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan business news philippines haryana Gaza Deal bihar news Arshad Warsi ali khamenei Air Force Day pakistan business news philippines haryana Gaza Deal bihar news Arshad Warsi ali khamenei Air Force Day pakistan business news philippines haryana Gaza Deal bihar news Arshad Warsi ali khamenei Air Force Day pakistan business news philippines haryana Gaza Deal bihar news Arshad Warsi ali khamenei Air Force Day
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Amneet P. Kumar? The IAS Officer Fighting For Justice After Her Husband’s Tragic Death In Haryana, What Does She Have To Say?

Who Is Amneet P. Kumar? The IAS Officer Fighting For Justice After Her Husband’s Tragic Death In Haryana, What Does She Have To Say?

IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar demands justice after her IPS officer husband’s alleged suicide, accusing senior officials of harassment, discrimination, and cover-up, challenging the system for transparency and accountability.

Who Is Amneet P. Kumar? The IAS Officer Fighting For Justice After Her Husband’s Tragic Death In Haryana, What Does She Have To Say?
Who Is Amneet P. Kumar? The IAS Officer Fighting For Justice After Her Husband’s Tragic Death In Haryana, What Does She Have To Say?

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 10, 2025 08:00:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Amneet P. Kumar? The IAS Officer Fighting For Justice After Her Husband’s Tragic Death In Haryana, What Does She Have To Say?

Who is Amneet P. Kumar?

Meet Amneet P. Kumar – the IAS officer of the Haryana cadre and a woman who is anything but ordinary and who is of the 2001 batch. At present, she is working as a Commissioner and Secretary at the Department of Foreign Cooperation in the Government of Haryana, that is, she is the one who makes the art of international diplomacy look simple.

Amneet is also the wife of the late IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, whose untimely and controversial death has rocked the system. When he died, she was in Japan with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on an official mission – diplomacy on the one hand, disaster on the other.

She is now a person who is back, not only as an officer, but as a woman who is no longer content with her job, but an officer who wants justice. She is opting to speak up in a system of silence. Composed, calm, and courageous, Amneet P. Kumar is a name that can be remembered.

Wait, we are only beginning with this story.

Background Of The Incident

Y. Puran Kumar, a Haryana senior IPS officer, was killed in what is being termed an alleged suicide, but his wife, IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, is not swallowing the official silence. This was not, as she says, a personal tragedy, but the tragic outcome of years of constant harassment, caste-based discrimination, and institutional bullying.

She does not merely mourn; she is struggling. Amneet is screaming in a world where people speak in whispers rather than ask questions. And when you believe that this is only another case file, then you are mistaken – as she is making grief a battle cry for justice.

Key Allegations Made By Amneet P. Kumar

1. Harassment and Discrimination

  • She alleged that her husband faced years of systematic persecution, including:
    • Caste-based discrimination
    • Targeted mental harassment
    • Public humiliation
    • Atrocities by senior officers
  • She claimed that her husband had shared with her in 2023 that a conspiracy was being hatched to falsely implicate him with fabricated evidence.
  • She pointed to a case involving a liquor contractor and a head constable in Rohtak, alleging that her husband was being framed.

2. Accused Officials Named

  • In her police complaint, she named:

    • Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana

    • Narendra Bijarniya, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rohtak

  • She has accused them of abetting her husband’s suicide.

3. Suicide Note as Evidence

  • She described the suicide note as a:

    • “Document of broken spirit”

    • Dying declaration

    • Crucial piece of evidence in establishing culpability

  • She alleged that the Chandigarh Police ignored important details in the note implicating powerful individuals.

4. Demands for Justice

  • She has requested:

    • Immediate registration of an FIR

    • Charges including abetment to suicide and provisions under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

    • Suspension and arrest of the officers named in the suicide note

    • Permanent security for her and her children

  • She has expressed concern that:

    • Powerful individuals may tamper with evidence

    • Witnesses could be intimidated

    • She or her family could be falsely implicated or maligned

5. Letter to the Chief Minister

  • She submitted a formal memorandum and complaint to the Chief Minister of Haryana, alleging:

    • Institutional interference

    • Undue influence to stall action against the accused

    • A lack of serious investigation into the content of the suicide note

6. Broader Appeal for Justice

  • She has framed this issue as more than personal, stating:

    • “My children deserve answers. My husband’s decades of public service deserve dignity, not silence.”

    • She sees the matter as a test of institutional integrity and the justice system.

Allegations Made By IAS Amneet P. Kumar At A Glance

  1. DGP Shatrughan Kapoor and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarnia forced her husband to commit suicide.

  2. The officials publicly tortured and humiliated her husband.

  3. On the DGP’s instructions, a conspiracy was hatched and an FIR was lodged against her husband’s staff in Rohtak.

  4. When contacted, the DGP downplayed the matter, and the SP did not answer the phone.

  5. Officers resorted to caste-based abuses, exclusion from places of worship in police premises, and caste-based discrimination.

  6. Senior officers misused their positions and mentally tortured her husband.

  7. If the accused are not arrested, they will destroy evidence, influence witnesses, and obstruct the investigation.

(With Inputs From FIR, SOURCES AND NewX On Ground Reporters)

Also Read:  Son Of Mallah-Mukesh Sahani Matters In Bihar And Is The Last Hurdle In Seat-Arrangement Declaration By MGB

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 7:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: haryanaharyana casehome-hero-pos-4IPS Officer

RELATED News

Son Of Mallah-Mukesh Sahani Matters In Bihar And Is The Last Hurdle In Seat-Arrangement Declaration By MGB
Mayawati’s Comeback Laced With Anti-SP Pitch, Praise For BJP Govt In UP; Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Internal Understanding
Who Was Varinder Singh Ghuman? India’s ‘He-Man’, Vegetarian Bodybuilder Dies Of Heart Attack At 53
Viral News | Kolkata Woman Detained For Using Pepper Spray In Local Train, Fighting For Seat
Congress Releases 42-Page Chargesheet Against NDA Govt In Bihar, Says Polls Will Have A National Impact

LATEST NEWS

Stocks To Watch Today: RailTel Corporation, TCS, Tata, 5 paisa , Afcons Infrastructure, Lloyds Engineering Many Others In Focus Today, 8 ctoober
OpenAI flags competition concerns to EU regulators
Earthquake Of 7.6 Magnitude Jolts Philippines, Tsunami Warning Issued
Analysis-Musk's Tesla package pays him billions even if he misses 'Mars-shot' goals
Who Is Amneet P. Kumar? The IAS Officer Fighting For Justice After Her Husband’s Tragic Death In Haryana, What Does She Have To Say?
Israeli Cabinet Approves ‘Outline’ Of Gaza Deal To Free Hostages Held By Hamas, Marks A Historic Step
Kabul Hit By Two Loud Explosions, Government Confirms No Damage
China expands rare earths restrictions, targets defense and chips users
‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’ Video Triggers Boycott Calls Against Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey, and Arshad Warsi, Netizens React
BP wins arbitration case against Venture Global over LNG cargoes
Who Is Amneet P. Kumar? The IAS Officer Fighting For Justice After Her Husband’s Tragic Death In Haryana, What Does She Have To Say?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Amneet P. Kumar? The IAS Officer Fighting For Justice After Her Husband’s Tragic Death In Haryana, What Does She Have To Say?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Amneet P. Kumar? The IAS Officer Fighting For Justice After Her Husband’s Tragic Death In Haryana, What Does She Have To Say?
Who Is Amneet P. Kumar? The IAS Officer Fighting For Justice After Her Husband’s Tragic Death In Haryana, What Does She Have To Say?
Who Is Amneet P. Kumar? The IAS Officer Fighting For Justice After Her Husband’s Tragic Death In Haryana, What Does She Have To Say?
Who Is Amneet P. Kumar? The IAS Officer Fighting For Justice After Her Husband’s Tragic Death In Haryana, What Does She Have To Say?

QUICK LINKS