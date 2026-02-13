Who Is Gaurav Singh? Class 12 Student Who Was Driving With His Girlfriend During Lucknow Hit-And-Run That Killed 6-Year-Old Child

Lucknow Hit-And-Run: A six-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured after a speeding car allegedly driven by a Class 12 student went out of control on Thursday evening. The accused, identified as 21-year-old Gaurav Singh, was later arrested after initially fleeing the scene.

The accident occurred around 6:00 pm when the Swift Dzire, travelling from Lucknow towards Kanpur, allegedly lost control after crashing into a parked two-wheeler.

Lucknow Hit-And-Run CCTV Footage

CCTV footage from the area shows the car ramming into a motorcycle on which a man was seated, causing him to fall. Following the collision, the vehicle veered toward the roadside and ploughed into several people standing nearby, including a group at a chaat stall.

Police said the impact knocked multiple victims to the ground before the car went on to hit other vehicles in the vicinity.

CCTV footage of the hit-and-run incident in UP’s Lucknow where allegedly a class 12 student at the wheels of a speeding car mowed a 6-year-old and injuring multiple others on the busy road. https://t.co/w2Ldnw5sWo pic.twitter.com/ry6CpPVXQA — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 13, 2026

Who Are The Victims Of Lucknow Hit-And-Run Involving 21-year-old Gaurav Singh?

The vehicle struck Armaan, Sadhana Patel, her mother Meena Devi, and Sadhana’s six-year-old son, Dikshant. It then crashed into an e-rickshaw and later an auto-rickshaw, injuring e-rickshaw driver Awadh Bihari.

According to police and initial reports, those injured include two women, a 12-year-old boy identified as Armaan, and Awadh Bihari. All are reported to be in stable condition and undergoing treatment at a hospital. An auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle were also damaged in the collision.

Dikshant, who sustained critical injuries in the crash, was referred to a Community Health Centre where doctors declared him dead. He was a Class 2 student at Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Gaurav Singh, The Accused Fled After Tyre Burst, Later Arrested

Police said the car became uncontrollable after a tyre burst. As chaos unfolded, bystanders attempted to move away to avoid being hit.

Gaurav Singh and his female companion, who had allegedly attended a farewell party at their school earlier in the day, abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Local residents rushed the injured to a private hospital and informed the police.

The vehicle was later seized, and Gaurav Singh was taken into custody.

Investigators are examining the car’s documents and tracing the individual who provided the vehicle to the minor.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajnish Verma said that the families of the injured have been informed. “We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area,” he said, adding that an FIR will be registered based on the complaint submitted by the victims’ families.

Also Read: Lucknow Horror: Speeding Car Mows Down 6-Year-Old Near Hanuman Temple, Child Thrown Off Road And Dies, Driver Flees