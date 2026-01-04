Who Is Jay Dudhane? Bigg Boss Marathi Fame, Splitsvilla 13 Winner Arrested At Mumbai Airport: Why The Reality TV Star Is In Legal Trouble

Reality TV personality and fitness trainer Jay Dudhane was arrested by Thane Police at Mumbai airport on December 4 in connection with an alleged Rs 5 crore property fraud case. The arrest has put the spotlight back on the Bigg Boss Marathi and Splitsvilla fame star, days after his wedding made headlines.

Who Is Jay Dudhane?

Jay Dudhane is a model, athlete, fitness trainer, and aspiring actor based in Thane. He rose to popularity after finishing as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 and later winning Splitsvilla 13. Following his success on reality television, Jay built a strong social media presence and worked in the fitness and modelling industry.

Why Was Jay Dudhane Arrested?

According to the police, Jay Dudhane is accused of using forged documents to sell the same commercial property to multiple buyers, allegedly cheating them of nearly Rs 5 crore. The FIR states that several purchasers suffered heavy financial losses after discovering that the property had been sold to more than one person.

Jay was arrested at Mumbai airport by Thane Police while attempting to travel. Authorities say the case involves serious allegations of financial fraud and document forgery.

What Does the FIR Say?

The FIR names Jay Dudhane as the primary accused. In addition, his mother, sister, grandmother, and grandfather were also questioned as part of the investigation. Police officials are currently examining the money trail and the role of others involved in the alleged fraud.

What Are the Police Saying?

The Thane Police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and have indicated that more significant details are likely to emerge as the probe progresses. Further information about the scale of the fraud and the number of affected buyers is awaited.

Jay Dudhane’s Recent Wedding

The arrest comes shortly after Jay Dudhane married his longtime girlfriend, Harshala Patil, a social media influencer. The couple tied the knot on December 24, 2025, in a private ceremony held in Thane, following traditional Maharashtrian rituals.

Photos from the wedding, shared by friends and family, quickly went viral on social media. Jay was seen wearing a traditional Maharashtrian outfit, while Harshala donned a yellow nauvari saree paired with traditional jewellery. Several former Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 contestants, including Trupti Desai and Surekha Kudachi, attended the celebrations.

With Jay Dudhane now in police custody, authorities are expected to reveal more details related to the alleged property scam in the coming days.

The case has drawn widespread attention due to Jay’s reality TV fame and recent personal milestones.

