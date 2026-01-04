LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Jay Dudhane? Bigg Boss Marathi Fame, Splitsvilla 13 Winner Arrested At Mumbai Airport: Why The Reality TV Star Is In Legal Trouble

Who Is Jay Dudhane? Bigg Boss Marathi Fame, Splitsvilla 13 Winner Arrested At Mumbai Airport: Why The Reality TV Star Is In Legal Trouble

Bigg Boss Marathi fame and Splitsvilla 13 winner Jay Dudhane was arrested at Mumbai airport in an alleged Rs 5 crore property fraud case. Police claim he sold the same commercial property to multiple buyers using forged documents.

Jay Dudhane was arrested at Mumbai airport in an alleged Rs 5 crore property fraud case. (Photo: IG/Jay Dudhane)
Jay Dudhane was arrested at Mumbai airport in an alleged Rs 5 crore property fraud case. (Photo: IG/Jay Dudhane)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 4, 2026 18:16:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Jay Dudhane? Bigg Boss Marathi Fame, Splitsvilla 13 Winner Arrested At Mumbai Airport: Why The Reality TV Star Is In Legal Trouble

Reality TV personality and fitness trainer Jay Dudhane was arrested by Thane Police at Mumbai airport on December 4 in connection with an alleged Rs 5 crore property fraud case. The arrest has put the spotlight back on the Bigg Boss Marathi and Splitsvilla fame star, days after his wedding made headlines.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Is Jay Dudhane?

Jay Dudhane is a model, athlete, fitness trainer, and aspiring actor based in Thane. He rose to popularity after finishing as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 and later winning Splitsvilla 13. Following his success on reality television, Jay built a strong social media presence and worked in the fitness and modelling industry.

Why Was Jay Dudhane Arrested?

According to the police, Jay Dudhane is accused of using forged documents to sell the same commercial property to multiple buyers, allegedly cheating them of nearly Rs 5 crore. The FIR states that several purchasers suffered heavy financial losses after discovering that the property had been sold to more than one person.

You Might Be Interested In

Jay was arrested at Mumbai airport by Thane Police while attempting to travel. Authorities say the case involves serious allegations of financial fraud and document forgery.

What Does the FIR Say?

The FIR names Jay Dudhane as the primary accused. In addition, his mother, sister, grandmother, and grandfather were also questioned as part of the investigation. Police officials are currently examining the money trail and the role of others involved in the alleged fraud.

What Are the Police Saying?

The Thane Police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and have indicated that more significant details are likely to emerge as the probe progresses. Further information about the scale of the fraud and the number of affected buyers is awaited.

Jay Dudhane’s Recent Wedding

The arrest comes shortly after Jay Dudhane married his longtime girlfriend, Harshala Patil, a social media influencer. The couple tied the knot on December 24, 2025, in a private ceremony held in Thane, following traditional Maharashtrian rituals.

Photos from the wedding, shared by friends and family, quickly went viral on social media. Jay was seen wearing a traditional Maharashtrian outfit, while Harshala donned a yellow nauvari saree paired with traditional jewellery. Several former Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 contestants, including Trupti Desai and Surekha Kudachi, attended the celebrations.

With Jay Dudhane now in police custody, authorities are expected to reveal more details related to the alleged property scam in the coming days.

The case has drawn widespread attention due to Jay’s reality TV fame and recent personal milestones.

ALSO READ: Who Is Richer Between Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij? Check Their Net Worth As TV Stars Announce Separation After 14 Years Of Marriage

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 6:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Jay DudhaneJay Dudhane arrestJay Dudhane caseJay Dudhane fraud case

RELATED News

CUET UG 2026 Application Process: IMPORTANT UPDATE on Registration Dates, Exam Schedule & Direct Link at cuet.nta.nic.in

‘Matter Of Deep Concern’: India Reacts To Trump Capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Says Situation Is Being Closely Monitored

‘If Trump Can Capture Nicolas Maduro, So Can You..’ Asaduddin Owaisi Wants PM Modi To Take Similar Action To Capture 26/11 Masterminds

Karnataka Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Gets Gang Raped by Three Minors In Hubballi After Luring Her In An Abandoned Area, Probe On

Odisha Tragedy: Massive Explosion At Illegal Stone Quarry In Dhenkanal Sparks Panic, Several Feared Dead In Midnight Blast

LATEST NEWS

‘Shame On Us’: Bollywood Actor John Abraham Reacts To Indian Football’s Crisis

Bloodbath In Nigeria: Armed Attackers Open Fire On Local Village Residents, Kill 30 In Rampage While Torching Homes

Who Is Jay Dudhane? Bigg Boss Marathi Fame, Splitsvilla 13 Winner Arrested At Mumbai Airport: Why The Reality TV Star Is In Legal Trouble

‘Luckily Iceland Has Only Volcanoes, Glaciers And Very Average Cricketers’: Cricket Iceland Takes A Dig After USA – Venezuela Airstrikes

From Medical Treatment To Legal Advice: Six Topics You Should Never Ask AI Chatbots Like Gemini, ChatGPT, And Grok

81-Year-Old Man Loses Rs. 7 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam After Fraudsters Pose As Delivery Agent, High-Ranking Mumbai Police Officer

Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded, Massive Queues! How Radio Frequency Disruption Led To Chaos At Greece Airports

Venezuelan President Maduro Now In ‘Hell On Earth’ Jail That Once Held Sean Diddy And Ghislaine Maxwell- What Makes It So ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Horrifying’?

Did You Know Nicolas Maduro Had A Steel Safe As A Hiding Spot? Elite US Forces Practiced Breaching It With Specialised Cutting Charges

Indian Rival Of WhatsApp, Arattai Launches TV App: Check The Step-By-Step Setup Here

Who Is Jay Dudhane? Bigg Boss Marathi Fame, Splitsvilla 13 Winner Arrested At Mumbai Airport: Why The Reality TV Star Is In Legal Trouble

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Jay Dudhane? Bigg Boss Marathi Fame, Splitsvilla 13 Winner Arrested At Mumbai Airport: Why The Reality TV Star Is In Legal Trouble

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Jay Dudhane? Bigg Boss Marathi Fame, Splitsvilla 13 Winner Arrested At Mumbai Airport: Why The Reality TV Star Is In Legal Trouble
Who Is Jay Dudhane? Bigg Boss Marathi Fame, Splitsvilla 13 Winner Arrested At Mumbai Airport: Why The Reality TV Star Is In Legal Trouble
Who Is Jay Dudhane? Bigg Boss Marathi Fame, Splitsvilla 13 Winner Arrested At Mumbai Airport: Why The Reality TV Star Is In Legal Trouble
Who Is Jay Dudhane? Bigg Boss Marathi Fame, Splitsvilla 13 Winner Arrested At Mumbai Airport: Why The Reality TV Star Is In Legal Trouble

QUICK LINKS