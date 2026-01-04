LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Richer Between Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij? Check Their Net Worth As TV Stars Announce Separation After 14 Years Of Marriage

Who Is Richer Between Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij? Check Their Net Worth As TV Stars Announce Separation After 14 Years Of Marriage

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announce their separation after 14 years, prioritizing personal growth while staying close for their three children. Jay’s net worth is ₹15 Cr, earned through TV, films, and endorsements, while Mahhi stands at ₹10 Cr from acting, modeling, and social media influence.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announce their separation after 14 years (Pc: X)
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announce their separation after 14 years (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 4, 2026 15:58:31 IST

Who Is Richer Between Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij? Check Their Net Worth As TV Stars Announce Separation After 14 Years Of Marriage

The TV world is dumbfounded by the news of Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij splitting up, a couple who were always dear to the industry and the public.

After a marriage that lasted for fourteen years and looked like a perfect example of a successful marriage according to many, the pair shared their decision through a joint post on social media.

They pointed out that the decision was made together and is based on the need for personal development and peace. Despite the fact that they are no longer a couple, they will still be the best of friends for their three children Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer and will make the family’s stability their first priority.

Jay Bhanushali Net Worth and Career Milestones

Jay Bhanushali has made a significant mark as an entertainer with his versatility and by justifying his presence across all major genres of the TV industry like the lead role in a soap opera to a much-needed reality TV presenter.

His net worth for the current year 2026 is about ₹15 crores. His finance-related activities are well distributed by bringing in money from different sources such as being the host of the major reality shows, the acting role in the Bollywood movie Hate Story 2, and the different brand endorsements.

The actor’s long and continuous presence on the screen of more than a decade not only helped him to gain a huge fan following but also got him the title of one of the highest-paid actors in the Indian television industry.

Mahhi Vij Net Worth and Independent Influence

Mahhi Vij has unmistakably marked her own ground in the industry and has been financially strong whether she is married or not. The approximate net worth of Mahhi Vij is around ₹10 crore at present.

The actress who has been the center of attention in the famous serials like Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Mahhi’s net worth is a result of her acting career, modeling work, and her recent transformation into a social media influencer with a significant following.

She has also capitalized on her huge online presence for partnerships with big brands, thus, making her assets grow steadily. Mahhi is still a prominent figure who has made herself and is also on a strong career walk despite the fact that she has separated from her husband.

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 3:58 PM IST
Who Is Richer Between Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij? Check Their Net Worth As TV Stars Announce Separation After 14 Years Of Marriage

QUICK LINKS