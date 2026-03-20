Who Is ‘Mohammad’ Deepak? Uttarakhand HC Quashes Gym Owner’s Plea For Protection, Ask Him Not to Post on Social Media- ‘Don’t Sensationalise’

The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday directed gym owner Deepak Kumar, also known as “Mohammad” Deepak, to refrain from posting on social media about cases linked to a January incident in which he confronted right-wing activists allegedly harassing a Muslim shopkeeper over his shop’s name.

Justice Rakesh Thapliyal observed that public commentary on social media could interfere with the ongoing investigation. The court also took note of the State’s claim that Kumar has not been cooperating with the probe and he has instead been actively posting online.

“The petitioners are directed to cooperate with the investigation and not to indulge unnecessarily on social media platforms so that the investigation is not affected. He is a citizen of this country and he should abide by the law. Being a citizen of India, he has to cooperate with the investigation by hoping and trusting that the investigation will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner,” the Court said in the order.

Uttarakhand HC Quashes Gym Owner’s Plea For Protection

The court declined Deepak Kumar (Mohammad Deepak)’s request to quash the criminal case filed against him based on a complaint by right-wing activists. Instead, it noted the State Police’s assurance that the investigation would follow the Supreme Court’s prescribed safeguards for offences carrying a punishment of up to seven years.

It also directed the police to continue with the probe. The Court observed that “Certainly, the petitioner has a right to challenge the impugned FIR since he is facing investigation, but as pointed out by the State, all the offences are punishable with less than seven year sentence and therefore investigating agency is under legal obligation to follow Supreme Court guidelines… The writ petition is disposed of with a direction to the investigating agency to go on with the investigation but while conducting the investigation, the Investigating Officer shall follow the guidelines formulated by the apex court in the case of Arnesh Kumar and will issue a notice to the persons concerned…,”

What Is ‘Mohammad’ Deepak’s Controversy?

‘Mohammad’ Deepak’s case starts from a January 26 incident in which Kumar objected to right-wing activists pressuring an elderly Muslim shopkeeper to remove the word “Baba from his shop name, citing its Hindu association.

During the confrontation, Kumar identified himself as “Mohammad” Deepak, though his real name is Deepak Kumar.

He later approached the High Court seeking to quash an FIR filed against him based on a complaint by the same activists. Along with other reliefs.

HC Asks ‘Mohammad’ Deepak Not to Post on Social Media

The court directed Kumar and others to fully cooperate with the police investigation and avoid creating any disturbance, including sharing messages or videos related to the January 26 incident.

“The petitioners and other persons have to cooperate with investigation agency and not create any problem. The petitioners should not indulge by sending messages or videos with regard to the incident. This is essential for fair investigation. If somebody sends messages and videos on social media, this will certainly affect the investigation. This Court cannot permit any such activity,” the Court observed.

Earlier in the hearing, the Court had observed,”When such incidents happen, the police has to first maintain law and order. Don’t (sensationalise). I am stopping you from making any statement on social media. It is my strict direction.”

The court yesterday also questioned how Kumar could seek protection from the police when he stood accused in a criminal case, criticized him for sensationalising the issue and told him to trust the police.

Who Is Mohammad Deepak?



Deepak Kumar, also known as Mohammad Deepak, a 42-year-old Hindu gym owner from Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. He became a national symbol of communal harmony in early 2026 after a video of him defending a Muslim shopkeeper went viral.

His gym business has suffered significantly, with membership dropping from 150 to nearly 15 following his controversy.

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