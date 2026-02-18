Who Is Neha Singh? Galgotias University Professor Goes Viral After Claiming Robot Dog Was Developed On Campus, Internet Reacts With Crazy Memes

In a viral scandal, Galgotias University in Greater Noida became the center of attention when a video showcasing the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi had a representative of the university introduce a robotic dog labelled Orion as an example of the university innovating. The social media instantly recognized the robot as a Unitree Go2, a commercially available Chinese made quadruped robot, and not a home made creation by the university. The university came under fire due to critics claiming that imported technology was being passed off as theirs, which caused a lot of negative reaction on social media regarding academic honesty and integrity in major technology conferences.

Who Is Neha Singh? Galgotias University Professor Goes Viral After Claiming Robot Dog Was Developed On Campus

To address the commotion, Galgotias University posted an official statement on its social media, stating that it did not purport to make the robotic dog. The university also put it clear that the robot was bought by a Chinese company and it was only used as a learning and demonstrational tool to expose the students to the more sophisticated technologies. The statement indicated that the institution had a focus on availing the state of the art global technology to improve learning among the students and it was developing minds that could soon design, engineer and produce such technologies in India.

But the Internet did not take it easy, many memes are being circulated because of this incident. Some of them are:







Finance and Economic HOD at Galgotia University #Galgotia pic.twitter.com/kFRM2WJW4l — Graduate from Galgotia University (Ex Galgotian) (@swapnilarsekar) February 18, 2026







Also Read: Galgotias University Kicked Out Of AI Impact Summit 2026 After ‘Campus Robot’ Turns Out To Be Chinese Product – All About The Orion Robotic Dog & Rs 350 Crore AI Project